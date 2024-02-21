Trade and Industry Minister Presents Road-map For Standing Sector Concerns

The Ministry of Trade and Industry (Minicom) has presented a new road map that will enable the country to improve the current status of industrial parks to attract more local and foreign investment.

The road map follows a parliamentary field visit report presented February 20, 2024 which showed challenges faced by small and micro industries and development of industrial parks and economic zones across the country.

For example, on most of the planned industrial parks and economic zones, the report showed that they have no basic infrastructure (water, roads and electricity), no feasibility studies and master plans but also that the existing some zones were put in place without conducting an environmental impact assessment (EIA) report.

The report showed that six industrial parks (in Huye, Rusizi, Rwamagana, Musanze, Nyabihu, and Muhanga) plus one economic zone- the Kigali Special economic zone (KSEZ) were constructed without an EIA report.

For example, the report showed that most industries, hotels and restaurants around these parks (KSEZ) are not able to separate waste water and end up dumping in the newly established Nyandungu Urban Wetland Eco-Tourism park.

The report also showed that there were delays in acquiring licenses from Rwanda Standards Board (RSB) and Rwanda Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) and other permits were expensive and short lived and required renewal.

For example, a premises license costing Rwf200.000 is valid for one year, the product registration costs Rwf500.000 and Good manufacturing practices permits expire in five years.