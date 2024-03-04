Somalia Becomes The 8th Member Of The East African Community

The Federal Republic of Somalia officially joined the East African Community (EAC) as the 8th Partner State after depositing her instrument of ratification of the Treaty of Accession to the regional bloc.

The deposition ceremony held on March 4, 2024 at the EAC Headquarters in Arusha, Tanzania was officiated by the EAC Secretary General, and witnessed the Tanzania field force unit parade raise the Somalian flag to symbolize and officially become recognize it as a member of the bloc.

Somalia’s Minister of Commerce and Industry, Jibril Abdirashid Haji Abdi, presented his nation’s instrument of ratification to the EAC Secretary General, Dr. Peter Mathuki, completing the admission process in line with EAC Procedure for Admission of new members.

The EAC Secretary General subsequently pronounced the Federal Republic of Somalia (FRS) as a new member of the Community after receiving the instrument of ratification from Minister Abdi, marking the first steps of Somalia’s green light to contribute in the development of a roadmap for her integration into the EAC.

“The roadmap will detail how the Federal Republic of Somalia will implement various EAC Commitments such as the Customs Union, Common Market, Monetary Union and Political Federation,” said Dr. Mathuki.

Dr. Mathuki said that joining the Community would enable Somalia to benefit from the EAC’s regional infrastructure projects such as roads, railways and energy networks.

“These projects aim to improve connectivity, enhance transportation links and boost regional trade, ultimately supporting Somalia’s economic development and integration,” said the Secretary General.

“Somalia boasts the longest national coastline of over 3,000kms in Africa, linking Africa to the Arab Peninsula, which the region can tap into to exploit Somalia’s blue economic resources and increase intra-regional trade and improve the lives of East Africans,” Mathuki added.

Minister Haji Abdi, who also led the Somalia delegation, said that his country was eager to contribute to the EAC integration by leveraging on her strategic location and abundant national resources for the benefit of the entire region.

“We recognize the importance of adding value to the Community, enhancing collaboration with our neighbours and promoting regional economic and social development through increased trade, bilateral agreements and joint programmes and projects,” said Abdi.

The Minister disclosed that Somalia aims to play an active role in the growth and prosperity of the East African region, adding that Somalia was committed to participating in initiatives that promote sustainable development, job creation and improved living standards for EAC Citizens.

“Somalia is ready to play its role as a contributing member of the Community, working hand in hand with each of you so that we have a brighter and more prosperous future for all EAC member states and their citizens,” said Abdi.

The Secretary General will subsequently inform Somalia in writing that she has deposited the Instrument of Ratification of the Treaty of Accession and is now a full member of the Community [Article 153(1) of the EAC Treaty].

Somalia has 12 months since the signing of the Treaty of Accession on 15th December, 2023 to domesticate the Treaty of Accession to the EAC to give the Treaty the force of law in the country.

The EAC comprises of eight (8) Partner States, these are: (by order of entrance) Republic of Kenya, Republic of Uganda, United Republic of Tanzania (founding members), Republic of Rwanda, Republic of Burundi, Republic of South Sudan, Democratic Republic of the Congo, and the newest- the Federal Republic of Somalia.

All Partner States prescribe to the principles and values outlined in the Treaty for Establishment of the East African Community