Celine Dion Announces Comeback In The Music World

International music icon, Celine Dion has defied all the odds revealing plans to reappear on the music stage after long time battling the stiff-person syndrome (SPS) sickness.

The “Power of Love” singer disclosed the chilling news to the world while appearing on British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) TV and her world fan base set a frenzy of jovial mood on social media with lots of congrats messages over Dion winning the battle against SPS.

“We have been working so hard to put this show together, because I’m back,” Celine Dion said to BBC with a huge smile.

“I’ll be on stage. I don’t know when exactly, but trust me I will scream it out loud. “I can’t wait,” she said.

Dion spent a decade and a half of worsening SPS symptoms and finally came out to share her medical condition with the world in December 2022.

SPS is a rare autoimmune neurological disorder that most commonly causes muscle stiffness and painful spasms that come and go and can worsen over time.

Dion and her team worked around the symptoms as they lowered the key tone of her songs, and adjusted the way she sang. For instance, instead of the relaxed, powerful tone she was known for, she required more effort and a more nasal tone to reach the heights that once came easily.

Dion can now finally see a way back to a performing stage, and she has been preparing for a new performance in Las Vegas, USA.

Fans will also be able to see how the singer’s health struggles have affected her life in a new documentary titled I Am: Celine Dion.

Celine Dion was born on March 30, 1968, in Charlemagne, Québec, a little town 50 kilometers from Montréal. She was the 14th child of Thérèse Tanguay and Adhémar Dion.

Dion has sold an estimated of over 200 to 250 million records worldwide and is recognized as one of the world’s best-selling music artists.

In 1997–1998, Dion sold more than 60 million albums, and was estimated to sell a record once every 1.2 seconds.