Enthusiastic Rubavu Supporters Welcome RPF Presidential Candidate Paul Kagame

Presidential candidate, Paul Kagame has indicated that collaboration and putting in action things that Rwandans believe in, will enable the country to develop further despite the difficult past.

The Rwanda Patriotic Front (RPF)-Inkotanyi coalition flag bearer in the 2024 presidential elections made the remarks this June 23, while rallying Rubavu district supporters who gathered on the hills of Gisa, Rugerero sector.

The venue was lit by songs that raised the campaign spirits as supporters danced off their feet while waving party flags.

The rally was also attended by coalition party members from the PSP, EDPR, PPC,PDC and PSR political parties who endorsed their support for Kagame and emphasized the need for collaboration in order to develop Rwanda in the future.

While campaigning, Kagame also reiterated the need to collaborate saying that this is one of the three pillars of the RPF- Unity, Democracy and Development.

“Rwandans are looking for these aspects and this is what we (RPF coalition) want to achieve at the highest levels,” Kagame said.

The candidate asked supporters to cast their votes on July 15 by choosing unity, democracy and development.

Kagame stated that all this cannot be attained without peace and security and citizens taking the lead in ensuring security, but assured that even the insecurity at the borders cannot affect Rwandans because they are united.