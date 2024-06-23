Presidential Candidate Frank Habineza Pledges to Change Land Ownership In Rwanda

The flag bearer of the Democratic Green Party of Rwanda Joseph Habineza who is vying for Presidency has told the Runda supporters, Kamonyi district, that if elected President, he will change the land ownership from government to the citizen.

Land in Rwanda is a government property, but is registered to citizens in quality of tenants. In the thinking of DGPR of Rwanda, the “citizens should not be called tenants, but owners.”

Green Party leader said, that the citizens have been paying land taxes, but their objective, is to wave land taxes. Habineza said that while at parliament, he contributed to the reduction of taxes, but at presidency, he “would go for zero tax.”

In the campaign where they also introduced the 50 parliamentary candidates to the supporters, the Green Party of Rwanda said that they want to improve school feeding.

“We appreciate the school feeding which has taken shape. We are now looking forward to a hot meal with meat and fruits, not less,” said a green party parliamentary candidate.

Green Party of Rwanda said that they want minimize cases of provisional detention.

“I have returned to school to study law to avoid any kind of injustice in the judiciary,” said Habineza.