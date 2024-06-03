Home NewsNational Minister of State Jeanine Munyeshuri Dismissed from the Cabinet
National

Minister of State Jeanine Munyeshuri Dismissed from the Cabinet

by Jean de la Croix Tabaro
written by Jean de la Croix Tabaro 10:37 pm

Jeanine Munyeshuri has been dismissed from her position of Minister of State for Public Investment and Resource Mobilisation, a communique from Primature has announced.

The communique signed by Prime Minister Dr. Edouard Ngirente on behalf of President Paul Kagame was issued on June 3 and quoted article 116 of Rwanda constitution relating to the appointment of cabinet members.

There was no mention of why the Minister of State was dismissed after barely ten months in this position.

Jeanine Munyeshuri joined the cabinet on August 23,2023 becoming the first person to occupy the new ministerial portifolio, after the Ministry of Public Investments and Privatisation was dissolved and the function moved to the Ministry of Finance and economic planning.

Related Posts

Local Organization Starts Psoriasis Awareness Campaign

PHOTOS: Dave Chappelle Pays Courtesy Call On President...

What Will Rwanda’s 5th Parliament Be Remembered For?

BAL 2024: Petro de Luanda Pulls Off A...

Cabinet Makes New Appointments, Approves Foreign Envoys

Rwanda-Uganda Meet Over Border Security Matters

President Kagame Mourns Kenya’s Gen. Ogolla In Condolence...

PM Ngirente, Cuban Delegation Discuss Renewed Health Cooperation

Rwanda Moves To Align Laws Governing Refugees And...

Canada, Egypt and Kenya Envoys to Rwanda Commit...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.