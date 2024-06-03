Minister of State Jeanine Munyeshuri Dismissed from the Cabinet

Jeanine Munyeshuri has been dismissed from her position of Minister of State for Public Investment and Resource Mobilisation, a communique from Primature has announced.

The communique signed by Prime Minister Dr. Edouard Ngirente on behalf of President Paul Kagame was issued on June 3 and quoted article 116 of Rwanda constitution relating to the appointment of cabinet members.

There was no mention of why the Minister of State was dismissed after barely ten months in this position.

Jeanine Munyeshuri joined the cabinet on August 23,2023 becoming the first person to occupy the new ministerial portifolio, after the Ministry of Public Investments and Privatisation was dissolved and the function moved to the Ministry of Finance and economic planning.