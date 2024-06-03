Rwanda, China Relation to Yield More At Africa – China Summit- Liu Yuxi

The Special Representative of the Chinese Government on African Affairs, Liu Yuxi has invited Rwanda to participate and take advantage of the upcoming Forum on China–Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) which is due this year.

The FOCAC 2024 marks the ninth forum gathering which will be held in Beijing from 3 to 8 September where Chinese and African leaders will discuss future development and cooperation and carry forward traditional friendship, deepen solidarity but also open up new space for accelerating the common development of China and Africa.

Yuxi, today met with Rwanda’s Prime Minister Dr. Édouard Ngirente to discuss bilateral and multilateral cooperation between the two countries and extended the FOCAC invitation to Rwanda.

“We look forward to bringing the Africa- China cooperation into a new high level. Rwandan people are very good friends with Chinese people and we feel very privileged to pass on the invitation over this upcoming summit,” Yuxi said.

The FOCAC will hold in-depth exchanges of governance experience from various leaders on the African continent, and also act as a platform for deepening investments, tourism, culture and people exchange for both sides.

Yuxi said that they look forward to hosting the Rwandan leaders’ delegation to further discuss how to elevate the existing cooperation.

“I firmly believe that this upcoming Focac summit will deliver more outcomes and the China- Rwanda is to yield more outcomes,” Yuxi stated.

China has been Africa’s biggest trading partner for 15 years and China-Africa cooperation has grown larger with the people-to-people bond further enhanced.

With the ever expanding and deepening China-Africa cooperation, various sub-forums have been established within the framework of FOCAC.

They include the China-Africa People’s Forum, China-Africa Young Leaders Forum, Ministerial Forum on China-Africa Health Cooperation, Forum on China-Africa Media Cooperation, China-Africa Poverty Reduction and Development Conference, FOCAC-Legal Forum, Forum on China-Africa Local Government Cooperation, and China-Africa Think Tanks Forum.