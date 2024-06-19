Rwandan Creatives, Grammy Awards Bosses Discuss Collaborative Efforts

Rwandan creatives on Wednesday had an opportunity to discuss with representatives of the Recording Academy, from the U.S, the organisation behind the Grammy Awards, to discuss ways of collaborations between the entertainment powerhouse and stakeholders of the local arts industry.

The meeting hosted by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Rwanda Development Board (RDB), Francis Gatare, together with the State Minister of Youth and Arts, Sandrine Umutoni, saw Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. and President, Panos A. Panay , engage with Rwandan stakeholders in the creative industry.

According to RDB, discussions focused on strategic initiatives to enhance industry growth by leveraging the unique roles and insights of local artists.

Earlier this month, the Recording Academy announced global expansion plans to support music creators in different African countries and Middle East, putting Rwanda, among the countries it is targeting.

According to a statement issued on June 11, the initiative aims to provide educational resources, advocate for intellectual property rights, and celebrate the musical heritage of these regions, to create a wider reach in terms of market.

The development follows the visit of Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. to Rwanda in 2022, where he met RDB officials and discussed potential areas of partnership in the music industry and other related fields on the continent. Mason Jr., who was in Rwanda to attend GUBA Awards 2022, did not rule out the possibility of the international awards being hosted by an African country like Rwanda.

Other countries to benefit from the expansion programme along with Rwanda include Kenya, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), while Ghana and Ivory Coast are also expected to get on board.

RDB CEO Gatare welcomed the Academy’s expansion plan to Rwanda, saying that it underscores the country’s dedication to build a strong and vibrant creative industry and the entry of the Recording Academy will help boost these efforts.

“Rwanda embraces this vision of connecting the continent’s creative minds, marking a pivotal moment in our history where our culture and spirit are celebrated and shared with the world. By fostering a unified creative platform, we not only celebrate our creativity but also forge a shared path toward economic and social prosperity,” Gatare said in a statement.

“Rwanda is proud to champion this significant milestone. By promoting our diverse talents, we enrich the global creative community and affirm our place as leaders in cultural expression,” he said.

On his part, Mason Jr. said that expanding the programme to Rwanda is exciting because music is one of humanity’s greatest natural resources. It is critical that the people who dedicate themselves to creating music have support, resources and opportunities, no matter where they are from.”

Through the partnerships, the Recording Academy will focus on providing creators with a platform and advocacy, offering training like its online learning platform GRAMMY GO, and producing original content.

The Recording Academy is looking to engage on the African continent more, with the proposed plan to host an event on the African continent. The Academy also recently introduced the first Best African Music Performance Grammy category, which recognizes songs that use unique local expressions from across the continent.