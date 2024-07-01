President Kagame Inaugurates The Newly Refurbished Amahoro Stadium

Today 1st July, President Paul Kagame, accompanied by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) President Patrice Motsepe, officially inaugurated the newly refurbished Amahoro Stadium in Remera, Kigali City.

The event was followed by an inaugural game between the Rwanda national league’s defending champion APR FC, and the Peace Cup winner POLICE FC on newly renovated turf.

This was President Kagame’s second visit to the renewed Amahoro Stadium, following his tour on June 15, just hours before APR FC and Rayon Sports played the first match at the renovated facility.

That goalless draw match intended to test the readiness of the facility’s crowd control and other logistical aspects.

Before its renovation, Amahoro Stadium had a capacity of 25,000 spectators. It has now been expanded to accommodate 45,000 people, which is 20,000 additional seats.

The stadium boasts advanced technology and features, and several buildings that can be used for various purposes, ensuring its versatility and modernity.

The stadium has already secured approval from FIFA to host international matches.