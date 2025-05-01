AgriTech Rising: Young Rwandans Lead The Charge In Farming Transformation

From drone-powered pest control systems to mobile apps that connect farmers directly to markets, young Rwandans are making agriculture smarter, faster, and more sustainable.

On April 30, 2025, the Ministry of Agriculture and Animal Resources (MINAGRI), in collaboration with Heifer International, awarded five out of 500 participants who showcased their use of technology in agriculture during the AYuTe (Agriculture, Youth, Technology) Challenge held in Kigali.

Tresor Gashonga, founder of Incuti Foods, won the grand prize of Rwf25 million. His company employs food science technology to process chilies, creating value-added products that reduce post-harvest losses and generate new income opportunities for farmers.

“Many chili farmers faced significant losses due to spoilage, but now that we buy directly from them and process their harvest, they earn money and avoid waste. This prize will help us invest in industrial-grade equipment to increase our production and impact,” said Gashonga.

Mugeni Niyidukunda, CEO of Avocare Ltd, secured second place, earning Rwf15 million for her innovative avocado processing initiative that reduces waste and adds value to the entire supply chain.

Sabina Marie Rose, founder of Green Energy Technology, claimed third place and won Rwf10 million for her sustainable agribusiness model that integrates green energy and farming.

Over 500 young Rwandans demonstrated tech-based agricultural projects aimed at addressing some of the sector’s most significant challenges with the energy, creativity, and resilience of its youth.

Dr Mark Cyubahiro Bagabe, Minister of Agriculture and Animal Resources, noted that Rwanda’s agriculture sector, historically labour-intensive and heavily reliant on traditional practices, is now at a critical juncture. With the integration of digital tools, young innovators are accomplishing in hours what once took months.

“We have found solutions to many of our agricultural challenges, and those solutions lie with our youth. They possess the strength, vision, and time to build lasting solutions. More importantly, they are capitalising on the opportunities that come with modern technology. We must support them to ensure their success,” the Minister stated.

Verena Ruzibuka, Country Director of Heifer International Rwanda, echoed the government’s sentiment, highlighting that young people make up 70 per cent of the country’s population and are essential to its economic future.

“Agriculture provides jobs for over 60 per cent of Rwandans. If we aspire to become a middle-income economy, we cannot overlook agriculture. However, for agriculture to evolve, we must incorporate technology, and youth are the best drivers of innovation,” she said.

Despite their creativity and passion, the Director acknowledged that many young entrepreneurs still face obstacles, particularly a lack of financial resources and access to markets.

Programs like AYuTe are helping to bridge that gap by not only providing capital but also offering training, mentorship, and exposure.

“We see advanced technologies being adopted in health and finance, but agriculture still lags behind. That’s why we are turning to youth; they are agile, tech-savvy, and full of game-changing ideas.”

While the AYuTe Challenge recognises individual success, its broader mission is to empower youth through access to funding and mentorship, promote innovation across the agri-food value chain, boost resilience among smallholder farmers, and unlock Rwanda’s agribusiness potential.

The AYuTe Challenge demonstrates that Rwanda’s agricultural transformation is not just about producing more food—it’s about developing smarter, more inclusive systems that uplift rural communities and enable young people to shape their futures.