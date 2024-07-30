Wedding On Sickbed: Woman Tells Seriously Ill Patient That Only Death Will Separate Them

Ethics tell journalists to respect privacy of patients on their sickbed, but one would choose to take the angle of celebration, to rejoice with the family of Emmanuel Bizumuremyi 47, and his wife Blandine Tuyishime 32 from Huye, Gitwa Village of Huye district, Southern Province.

While Bizumuremyi has been laying on the sickbed for nearly one year now, the couple which has been together for a couple of years, with now two children decided to fulfill the ‘God’s commendment’ by having a religious marriage, while also confirming ‘love that transcend hardships’.

Bizumuremyi was affected by a bones’ disease which is believed to be cancer, though no medical results proved that. His medication stopped half away since he lacked means to seek proper treatment. His legs and vertebral column have now started deforming.

However, the wedding journey in this situation started a couple of months ago, when a neighbor approached them, showed them that God loves them and wants them to fulfill his will.

At that time Bizumuremyi said: “I am very touched with the compassion of my neighbors, that they really still remember me. I am a lost ship since I did not do a religious marriage, yet I see that God loves me. I have to regularize,” he said.

Ever since, the neighbor maintained regular visits in the family, which later on was given a go ahead from the senior priest of Ngoma Parish, Huye district to prepare a religious wedding.

On July 29, Father Eric Twizigiyimana of Ngoma Parish officaited the wedding.

He had the groom on his sickbed, who was surrounded by his wife and the Godfather, and then a congregation of witnesses in the family house.

The wife promised to love the husband ‘in good or in bad, whether he is sick or healthy…’ and the wife reciprocated the vow.

“God prepares good health to us through sacraments, and every sacrament has its blessings. So, this should not be taken for granted,” said Father Twizigiyimana who blessed the marriage.

“Furthermore, the body of a human being may die, but the spirit remains. It is important to prepare our place in heaven, while still on earth.”

Father Twizigiyimana is very courageous. A couple of weeks ago, he also blessed a marriage of two senior citizens including a 75-year-old man and 79-year-old woman.

He also blessed another couple where the husband was at hospital. The marriage happened in the morning, but unfortunately, the patient died in the afternoon.

Back to the wedding of Bizumuremyi, it was sucessful courtesy of the neighbors who provided drinks and rented clothes for the wedding to be a memorable day.

They did so, because the family is economically vulnerable and could not organize the party for the guests.