Kagaju Postpones Maiden EP Release Dates

Upcoming Rwandan singer based in USA, Ange Rita Kagaju won’t be releasing her first solo EP as it was communicated earlier due to some production issues.

The Extended Play (EP) catalogue was supposed to be released in August 22nd this year with 7 songs on it, but it had to be halted on the last minute.

The singer took on her social media on Tuesday 20th August to announce the changes to her followers.

“We have run into a couple of inspection issues with our distributor which caused delays that have forced the release date of these songs to be pushed back. And all this came at last minute to make the matters worse, we will announce the new dates soon,” she posted.

She further said:’ I apologize for the inconveniences and we are working on it so that this time around we can deliver for sure. Thank you for understanding.”

Kagaju rose to stardorm by doing cover songs of established local and international artists.

She would post her videos on social platforms which attracted lots of music enthusiasts including musicians themselves, which encouraged her to write her own songs.

She recently graduated from college and according to her, the 7 songs on the upcoming EP, were written last year but she had to wait to finalize the their production to first finish school.

She is known for her strong vocal abilities and is one of the new promising musicians ready to conquer the music industry.