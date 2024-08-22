Museveni Appoints Eddy Kenzo As Presidential Advisor On Creatives

BET award winner and Uganda’s singer Edrisa Musuza alias Eddy Kenzo has been appointed by President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda as the new presidential advisor on matters concerning arts and culture.

Kenzo is a music executive, president and founder of Uganda National Musicians Federation and a boss of Big Talent Entertainment.

His breakthrough song into Uganda’s music scene was “Stamina” in 2010, He gained global attention with his hit song “Sitya Loss” featuring the Ghetto Kids dance group in 2014 and has worked with international superstars like Drake, French Montana, P.Diddy and DJ Khaled.

His appointment news came in as a surprise to many Ugandans especially musicians who have been accusing the singer of bad leadership at the Uganda musicians federation, mostly from members supporting the country’s opposition wing.

Despite criticism from fellow musicians who support NUP party leader, Bobi Wine (Kyagulanyi Ssentamu) , Kenzo remained one of the outspoken persons on matters concerning artists in the country.

Kenzo recently shocked many when he took a step to ask for a hand in marriage to Uganda’s youngest minister of culture and mines development MP Phiona Nyamutoro, and the two have been travelling with the president on most of his trips to north and eastern regions of the country.

Born and raised in Masaka in central Uganda, Eddy Kenzo defied the odds when he became the first ever Ugandan and East African artist to win globe music precious BET award after his break through song dubbed “Sitya Loss” featuring ghetto kids which was well welcomed on the globe music mainstream.

Although the news came in as a surprise to many Ugandans, but it’s alleged that president Museveni on Tuesday 21st Aug met with Uganda’s music giants in a closed meeting.

The allegations whoever came to be true when singers Bebe Cool, Chameleon and Alien Skin posted a picture standing in front of Uganda’s state house.

On top of winning multiple awards, the singer has sold out arenas worldwide including Europe, Asia and America.

Kenzo is also known for his hit songs like ‘Weekend’, ‘Nyoola’ (featuring Rwanda’s Bruce Melodie and many more.