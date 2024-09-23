Basketball: APR BBC Crowned Champions After Defeating Patriots 4-2 in Playoff Series

The Rwandan basketball powerhouse, APR BBC, has clinched the 2024 championship title, defeating the Patriots BBC in a thrilling sixth game with a final score of 73-70, sealing the best-of-seven series at 4-2.

This win marks APR BBC’s second consecutive championship after one of 2023 and their 15th overall title, adding to their cupboard.

Playoffs Best of seven series journeys

This year’s final playoffs kicked off with the Patriots winning the opening game, but APR quickly regrouped, taking both the second and third games. The Patriots bounced back to claim the fourth game, but APR proved too strong, winning both the fifth and sixth games as the sixth game played on Sunday to secure the maximum series.

Game in details

In the first quarter, the Patriots came out firing, edging APR 19-17. However, APR adjusted their strategy in the second quarter, tightening their defense and winning it 19-14, though the Patriots still led at halftime, 36-33.

After the break, APR increased their intensity, dominating the third quarter with a score of 25-18. In the fourth quarter as well as the last one, Patriots fought back to win 19-12 but it was insufficient to close the gap set by APR.

With this championship triumph, APR BBC will once again represent Rwanda in the 2025 Basketball Africa League (BAL). This will not be APR’s first appearance in the BAL as they competed in 2023 but were unable to advance beyond the group stage.