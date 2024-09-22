Rwanda Defence Force Enrolls New Soldiers

The Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) has officially welcomed a new cohort of young men and women into its ranks following the completion of six months of intense military training at the Basic Military Training Centre in Nasho, Kirehe District.

The pass-out ceremony was officiated by RDF Chief of Defence Staff, Gen MK Mubarakh, and attended by senior military officers, including Generals, Senior Officers, Junior Officers and other ranks from the RDF.

During the event, the graduates showcased the skills they had acquired throughout their training, including proficiency in arms handling and various tactical drills, underscoring their readiness for operational duties.

In his speech, Gen Mubarakh congratulated the new recruits for their resilience and determination throughout the demanding training period. He welcomed them into the RDF family and urged them to apply the knowledge and skills gained to protect Rwanda’s sovereignty and safeguard its citizens.

He emphasized the importance of upholding the RDF’s core values, particularly discipline, as they integrate and work alongside their fellow service members.

At the ceremony, Pte Bizumuremyi Elissa was honored as the overall best student, followed closely by Pte Nshimiyimana Leonce, who secured the second position.