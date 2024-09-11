Country Records Teams Up with Producer Kozze To Nurture Rising Star Zakky’s Music Talent

Local established music house Country Records has joined forces with audio producer Kozze to shape and nurture rising rapper Young Zakky real names Zakary Ndayisaba music career.

The young mc first captured the attention of country records management through his viral videos spitting freestyles on social media platforms and the management decided to rally behind him due to his rap skills.

Speaking to KT Press, audio producer Kozze alias Jean Pierre Tuyishime Irakoze explained why he teamed up with country records to help out Zakky.

“After watching Zakky’s rapping skills and commitment to becoming a real music star, I decided to team up with Country Records to nurture him musically because that’s what we have been doing for years especially to young talented artists,” says Kozze.

Zakky gained followers after releasing his free style video dubbed ‘Motaro’, that became a social media sensation hit prompting music recording houses like Country Records to rally behind him.

“Zakky’s music talent falls under our mission of nurturing and promoting new talents. He posses a great talent but it needs to be fostered and promoted for him to show case it to music arena as an artist, so that’s our job that we have decided together with him,” says Country Records founder Jean Paul Nduwimana.

The video’s success has not only propelled him into the limelight but also earned him a dedicated fan base.

Already Country Records has helped him record a song and it is currently promoting the song through various music platforms in order to introduce him to the music industry.

Kozze and Country Records’ involvement signals a new chapter for Young Zakky. With Kozze’s renowned production skills and Country Records’ established platform, the young rapper is poised to reach new heights.

Their collaboration will focus on crafting high-quality music and promoting Zakky’s work to a broader audience.

The partnership between Kozze, Country Records, and Young Zakky is set to bring fresh energy and innovation to the Rwandan music industry

As they work together, fans can expect exciting new releases and a continued evolution of Young Zakky’s unique style.

This support is a testament to Kozze’s and Country Records’ dedication to advancing the local music scene and highlighting exceptional talent.