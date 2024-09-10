AFCON 2025 Qualifiers: Rwanda, Nigeria Playout To A Goalless Draw At Amahoro Stadium

Rwanda’s Amavubi Stars on Tuesday played to a goalless draw against Nigeria’s Super Eagles in a game watched by President Paul Kagame at Amahoro National Stadium.

The star-studded Nigeria national team could not find the net against Rwanda’s Amavubi, who remained second in Group D with two points, ahead of Libya and Benin. Nigeria still tops the table with four points.

Goalkeep Fiacre Ntwali and a solid defence marshalled by Thierry Manzi and Claude Niyomugabo, who stood out against Nigeria’s superstars such Ademola Lookman, Victor Osimhen, Wilfred Ndidi and Frank Onyeka, among others.

Torsten Frank Spittler put up a spirited fight against the high flying Nigerians who were expected to easily win against Rwanda, which last qualified for the continental tournament in 2004.

President Kagame, who hasn’t watched local football games in a long time, watched on, affording a smile, alongside Sports Minister, Richard Nyirishema at the newly refurbished stadium, which will be home to the national team.

Rwanda drew 1-1 with Libya in Tripoli on match day 1 while Nigeria beat neighbors Benin 3-0 at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo to make a statement. Buoyed by an ecstatic crowd, Amavubi Stars and coach Spittler are looking to prove critics wrong, following a long spell of underperformance.

The draw against Nigeria seems to have restored hope among Rwandans who took to social media platforms to commend the fighting spirit the team is showing under the German technician. Rwanda surprisingly tops Group C of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.