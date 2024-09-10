Engie Energy Access Rwanda Launches An All-in-One Integrated Solar Energy System

Engie Energy Access Rwanda, a subsidiary of ENGIE, a global leader in energy solutions has officially unveiled a new powerful solar system that will be able to power commercial businesses, institutions and residential housing that require a considerable amount of energy.

The new all-in-one sustainable solar power system dubbed “MySol Boss” was officially launched during the opening of the fourth edition of the Energy Week Conference and Exhibition 2024 that will be held in Kigali for the next three days.

The conference and exhibition organized by the Rwanda Energy Private Developers (EPD) brings together stakeholders from Rwanda, the region and international renewable energy players including the government of Scotland.

“The new MySol Boss solar energy system will enable customers to have access to clean and cheaper energy. The product will be purchased on cash or on loan of up to 36 months under a favorable repayment plan as it is the case for other MySol products”. said Patrick Mugabo, Head of Operations at Engie Energy Access Rwanda.

Customers in the following sectors will greatly benefit from using MySol Boss: residential housing, small businesses, schools, irrigation sites, health centers, cooperatives, luxury apartments, boarding schools, warehouses, institutions, factories, hospitals, hotels, etc.

This product is one of the many renewable energy investments and innovations being displayed at the conference and exhibition held under the theme, “Accelerating Rwanda’s Renewable Energy Transition and Adoption,”

EPD CEO, Serge Wilson Muhizi said that following the success stories of the energy week held since 2017, the members have grown and contributed to the country’s energy strategic plan.

“We will continue to foster investments, advance policy development, promote technological innovation, and strengthen the partnerships that drive progress in this vital field,” Muhizi said.

Today, 80% of Rwandan households have access to electricity, with 57% connected to the grid and Rwanda has a commitment to achieving universal energy access, as outlined in Sustainable Development Goal 7 (SDG 7).

Under the second phase of our National Strategy for Transformation (NST2), Rwanda has set ambitious targets to be achieved by 2030. These include reaching 100% electricity access for households and 100% access for productive use areas.

The Minister of Infrastructure, Engineer Jimmy Gasore, who opened the conference and exhibition said that Rwanda is taking bold steps to achieve Universal access to sustainable energy including providing the reduction of biomass reliance while promoting energy efficiency across all sectors.

In his opening remarks, the Minister, said that Rwanda’s energy transition presents a unique opportunity not only to meet its domestic needs but also to position the country as a leader in clean energy solutions across Africa.

Speaking at the “Strategies for Developing Green and Sustainable Industry Policies’ panel discussion” Patrick Mugabo, Head Operations at Engie Energy Access Rwanda mentioned that MySol is an important partner to the Government as it provides necessary input towards policies and strategy development.

“MySol plays an important role in the implementation of established strategies through the development of cutting edge energy products’ solution” concluded Mugabo.

The Rwanda Private Sector Federation (PSF) CEO, Stephen Ruzibiza asked the local and international energy developers to work collaboratively to meet targets above the current 60% of renewable energy used in Rwanda.

“That implies that all the energy developers stay on a market that is competitive, customer satisfactory, affordable, sustainable and at the end of the day- profitable,” Ruzibiza said.