Groundbreaking: “Kigali Innovation City Will Foster Innovation On The African Continent”- PM Ngirente

The Prime Minister, Dr. Edouard Ngirente, says the Kigali Innovation City (KIC) will play a pivotal role in advancing technological development and spur innovation not only for Rwanda, but also the African continent, following a groundbreaking ceremony to pave way for key construction phases.

Dr. Ngirente on Tuesday officiated the ceremony to kickstart construction of KIC which is located in the Kigali Special Economic Zone (KSEZ), in Gasabo district, commending Africa 50, the main financing vehicle, for their key role in the project and the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa (BADEA) for financing key components of the multimillion dollar project.

“Today’s event marks a key moment in Rwanda’s journey towards becoming a leader in technology and Innovation across Africa. Then ongoing real estate projects within Kigali Innovation City, alongside established education institutions, are meant to significant contribute to Rwanda’s vision of a prosperous and technology-driven future,”

Dr. Ngirente said that through cooperation with the Africa 50, BADEA and other partners, Rwanda is building a foundation for a brighter future, ensuring that every African can benefit from advanced technologies and innovative solutions.

“Kigali Innovation City is more than just a physical infrastructure. It is an ecosystem designed to foster Innovation, attract top talent and draw investment from around the world,” Dr. Ngirente said.

“The government of Rwanda is fully committed to the success of Kigali Innovation City. We will continue to provide the necessary support to ensure that its various components succeed,” he added.

He said that the Government of Rwanda commitment extends towards creating a conducive environment for innovation and investment in the technology sector.

“This robust infrastructure, favourable business environment and the commitment to Innovation, makes Rwanda an ideal destination for investment,”

“Therefore, I urge both local and international investors to seize this opportunity the Kigali Innovation City offers,” he said, reiterating the commitment of the Government of Rwanda to make the KIC a success.

The KIC is a mixed-use, master-planned, innovation city, sitting on 60 hectares of land with the aim of facilitating the development of pan-African talent and act as a technology innovation hub. Its plan includes four universities, office spaces, and start-up business incubators, alongside supporting facilities for retail, hospitality and accommodation.

Africa50 is co-sponsoring the project with the Rwanda Development Board, and the total cost of the project estimated to be approximately US$300 million. The Government of Rwanda has agreed to provide the shared infrastructure and the incentives that would enable the ecosystem to thrive. Africa50 will structure the project as a PPP together with a strategic sponsor (to be selected). Other investors could join at a later stage.

KIC is expected to generate US$150 million in ICT exports annually and attract over US$300 million in foreign direct investments. The project will incorporate international and local green and sustainable design guidelines. It will efficiently manage water through the development of a wastewater treatment plant.

It will also include adequate green spaces which help prevent atmospheric damage and excessive heating. In terms of employment, the KIC is expected to create over 50,000 jobs upon its completion. Over 2,600 students are expected to graduate annually from its universities over 30 years, adding to Rwanda’s and Africa’s pool of tech-savvy entrepreneurs.

“This project reflects a collective ambition of all our people to transform our country so that innovation, education, and technology can truly become a cornerstone for Rwanda’s future,” said RDB CEO, Francis Gatare.

“Kigali Innovation City is poised to make a meaningful impact. In fact, at its peak, we expect more than 50,000 jobs to be created right here. With the investments coming into this hub, we anticipate over US$150 million in exports of technology and innovation services, positioning Rwanda as a global competitor in the technology marketplace,” he added.