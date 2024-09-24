ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifiers: Rwanda Secures Semifinal Spot

The Rwanda national women’s U19 cricket team has secured their place in the semifinals of the ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup Africa Regional Qualifiers after a commanding seven-wicket victory over Namibia at IPRC Cricket Ground.

In their second group match, Rwanda display exceptional bowling and batting prowess, successfully chasing down Namibia’s total of 101 runs with 15 balls to spare, ensuring their advancement to the semifinals even with one group stage match remaining.

Rwanda’s bowlers were in fine form, with standout performances from Sonia Umuringa (3 wickets for 18 runs in 4 overs), Chanceline Umutoni (2 for 25), and Ruth Uwimana (1 for 16). Their efforts restricted Namibia to a modest score, as they lost their top five batters in rapid succession for just five runs after a promising start of 50 runs without loss.

In the chase, Rosette Shimwamana played a pivotal role, scoring 37 runs off 52 balls, while Shakila Niyomuhoza contributed a brisk 26 off 22 balls to ensure a smooth run towards the target.

Rwanda will conclude their group stage matches on Wednesday, September 25, against Uganda, while Namibia will face off against Kenya.

The final leg of the ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup Africa Regional Qualifiers is being hosted in Rwanda from September 22 to 29, 2024, at the Gahanga and IPRC Cricket Grounds in Kigali.

The tournament features eight competing teams divided into two groups: Group A consists of Kenya, Namibia, Rwanda, and Uganda, while Group B includes Malawi, Nigeria, Tanzania, and Zimbabwe.

The top two teams from each group will progress to the semifinals, with the winners vying for the coveted World Cup spot in the final scheduled for September 29 at Gahanga Cricket Ground. The ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup is set to take place in Malaysia.