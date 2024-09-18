President Kagame Expected In Singapore For A Working Visit

President Paul Kagame is expected to arrive in Singapore this Wednesday for a working visit aimed at strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries, according to the Asian nation’s Foreign Affairs Ministry, which issued a statement on September 17.

“President of the Republic of Rwanda Paul Kagame will make a Working Visit to Singapore from 18 to 23 September 2024. As fellow members of the Forum of Small States (FOSS), Singapore and Rwanda work closely together to advance the interests of small nations and to strengthen the multilateral system,”

“This will be President Kagame’s fourth visit to Singapore. His last visit was in September 2022,” the Singapore Foreign Affairs Ministry said, adding that during his visit, President Kagame will meet President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong.

The Head of State will also be hosted to a meal by Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong, who is also the former Prime Minister of the Country.

Loong, who completed his mandate as Prime Minister in May, spent days in Rwanda on a working visit after attending the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM), becoming the first visit of a Singaporean PM to an African country.

During his visit, the two leaders held a tête-à-tête meeting after President Kagame officially received the Singapore PM at Urugwiro Village to discuss ways of strengthening cooperation between the two countries.

President Kagame said at the time that Rwanda and Singapore share a lot in common and will continue to work towards strengthening further the already existing good relations and increase trade and cooperation in different sectors.

The two countries also agreed to continue engaging in areas such as digital economy, FinTech, and judicial cooperation, among other things.