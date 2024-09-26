UNGA 79: Minister Nduhungirehe Holds Key Bilateral Meetings To Strengthen Rwanda’s Relations

On Day 3 of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, Olivier Nduhungirehe held key meetings on the sidelines of the 79th assembly, with the aim of strengthening Rwanda’s bilateral relations.

Amb. Nduhungirehe met Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), with whom they discussed ways of further strengthening existing good bilateral relations between Rwanda and the UAE.

On the same day, Minister Nduhungirehe met and held talks with Kalani Kaneko, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of the Republic of Marshall Islands and they signed a Joint Communiqué establishing diplomatic relations between the Republic of Rwanda and the Republic of Marshall Islands.

Nduhungirehe also engaged in bilateral talks with counterparts from different countries, aimed at strengthening bilateral relations and cooperation, among them Peter Szijjarto, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary, Margus Tsahkna, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Estonia, Ilia Darchiashivili, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia, and Radek Sikorski, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Poland.

Minister Nduhungirehe also held a bilateral meeting with Murat Nurtleu, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, during which the two ministers signed an agreement on Visa Exemption for citizens of both countries.

On the margins of UNGA 2024, Minister Nduhungirehe held interactions with the Prime Minister and the Foreign Minister of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, the Foreign Minister of Germany, as well as Former Ministers of India and Australia, among others.