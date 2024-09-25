Kwita Izina At 20: Rwanda Celebrates Two Decades of Mountain Gorilla Conservation

It’s been two decades since Rwanda came up with a creative way to conserve the endangered Mountain Gorillas -by naming their young ones, as they would to newly born babies in the Rwandan tradition, in what later came to be known as “Kwita Izina”.

At the foothills of the Virunga Mountains every year, thousands of people gather to witness global figures, celebrities as well as local conservation heroes, name the new babies which inhabit the Volcanoes National Park, up in the mountains. The ceremony has become an annual spectacle.

On Wednesday, the Rwanda Development Board (RDB) held a press conference at the Kigali Convention Centre (KCC) to shed some light on of the 20th edition of the Kwita Izina Gorilla Naming Ceremony, scheduled for 18 October 2024, in Kinigi, Musanze District.

As it would, 20 years is expected to be a major milestone of what has become one of Rwanda’s most popular conservation initiatives, which draws in the entire world. RDB Chief Tourism Officer, Michaella Rugwizangoga pointed out that several activities have been lined up to mark the 20th anniversary of Kwita Izina.

“This year’s Kwita Izina marks a significant milestone as we celebrate 20 years of this flagship event. We will be naming 22 baby gorillas, and we are excited to welcome past and new Namers from around the world, whose names will be revealed in the coming days,” she said, emphasizing how this year’s edition will be ‘particularly special’.

Rugwizangoga pointed out that that Kwita Izina has become one of most significant events on Rwanda’s conservation and tourism calendar, revealing that as it should, the 20th edition is expected to be more spectacular as it will be an opportunity to look back and celebrate what has been achieved over the past two decades.

“It has become a crucial platform for showcasing the country’s commitment to protecting wildlife and environment through sustainable ecotourism,” she said, adding that Rwanda has demonstrated how conservation can serve as a powerful tool for socioeconomic growth.

Rugwizangoga said that tourism continues to be one of the major drivers of the economy, bringing in crucial revenues, adding that in 2023, the sector generated over $620 million in revenue generated from over 1.4 million visitors who came to Rwanda.

The sector experienced a remarkable 36 percent increase from 2022 and 124 percent recovery from the pre-pandemic year, 2019, with RDB officials stating that the tourism and hospitality sector continues to recover well following the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Putting citizens first

The CTO pointed out that the tourism revenue sharing program, which was also introduced in 2005, ensuring that 10 percent of all the park revenues are allocated to supporting socioeconomic development projects in local communities surrounding the parks, has been one of the most successful conservation initiatives.

Through the government initiative, schools, hospitals, roads and other major projects have been built in communities which previously poached wild animals for survival. Today, the poachers have become custodians of conservation.

Since 2005, Rwf 12.86 billion has been used to fund 1,108 community projects, including schools, health centres, and dairy farms. These initiatives have empowered communities to become guardians of conservation, protecting both the wildlife and the environment surrounding national parks such as Volcanoes, Akagera, Gishwati-Mukura, and Nyungwe.

“Through the revenue sharing program, we have empowered communities, making them guardians of conservation and vital protectors of our Mountain gorillas and other wildlife,” Rugwizangoga said, adding that that to Rwanda’s efforts, the mountain gorilla population and wildlife population as a whole has thrived over the past three decades.

She pointed out that 395 is quite a considerable number going by how the mountain gorilla population has continued to grow, reflected a growth of 23 percent, according to the most recent census which was conducted in 2016.

Rugwizangoga said that as a result, the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), no longer classifies the mountain gorillas among critically endangered species.

The Kwita Izina ceremony, which has named 395 baby mountain gorillas since its inception, is part of Rwanda’s broader effort to protect the country’s wildlife and natural ecosystems. These efforts, alongside sustainable ecotourism, have helped Rwanda achieve remarkable growth in its tourism sector, which generated over USD 620 million in revenue from 1.4 million visitors in 2023. Gorilla tourism alone contributes 1% of Rwanda’s GDP and is a key driver of local community development.

In addition to the traditional naming ceremony, pop-up events will be organised in collaboration with the private sector, bringing celebrations to communities across the country. These events aim to make the Kwita Izina festivities accessible to more Rwandans and visitors while further promoting conservation awareness.

Other events include the Business of Conservation Conference (14-16 October), the Kwita Izina Golf Tournament (19 October), and the Kwita Izina Gala Dinner, featuring performances from local and international artists.

Maurice Mugabowagahunde, Governor of the Northern Province, pointed out that residents of the province he leads are among those who have benefited most from the country’s conservation efforts, which have directly impacted the lives of citizens living near national parks.

“Kwita Izina has brought global recognition to Rwanda’s conservation efforts. In the Northern Province, tourism has fueled growth, benefiting communities and businesses, particularly in Musanze, Nyabihu, and Rubavu,”

“This development includes the rise of luxury hotels and improved road infrastructure, driven by tourism revenues. Additionally, the Tourism Revenue Sharing Program has funded over 659 community projects worth Rwf 5.16 billion since 2005,” Mugabowagahunde said, adding that the people of the area are looking forward to the festivities -for good reason.

Allaying fears

Governor Mugabowagahunde allayed fears that the planned expansion of the Volcanoes National Park will displace local communities or taken over cultivable land, pointing out that whatever will be done will be well within the law and the government will make sure that the expansion does not have negative implications on the citizens.

“There is no cause for concern. When the time comes, those who have been earmarked for expropriation will be compensated well and the place of relocation will be identified and prepared ahead of time. At the moment there is no reason to worry, the government and partners will take care of that,” Mugabowagahunde said.

The Northern Province Governor also dismissed claims that the planned expansion and occupation of cultivable land has led to an increase in the prices of Irish potatoes, which are predominantly grown there, pointing out that the prices have nothing to do with the planned expansion or shrinking cultivable land.

“I believe it is the season we are in. These months are characterised by shortage because currently we are planting, meaning that the supply is short, until a new harvest comes. That can explain the hiked prices, because people have not been stopped from using the land. We are not yet at that stage,” he said.

A win for the Private Sector

Rwanda’s thriving and recovering tourism industry has been good news to private sector players, including tour operators, hotels and restaurants, which benefit from the big number of visitors and Kwita Izina has been one of the key contributors to that growth, according to Yves Ngenzi, the Director General of the Rwanda Tourism Chamber.

“We see Kwita Izina as a vital opportunity to connect Rwanda’s tourism sector with the global market. Each year, this event has grown in significance, creating more avenues for the private sector to engage, whether through pop-up/side events, merchandise sales, or expanded business collaborations,”

“The continued partnership between the private sector and conservation efforts has enhanced Rwanda’s global tourism offering, while also fostering sustainable economic growth and empowering local communities,” Ngenzi said.

Speaking about the Business of Conservation Conference, Dr. Mike Musgrave, Head of Professional Development, African Leadership University School of Wildlife Conservation, which co-organises it with the Government of Rwanda, said that the annual conference has become yet another calendar event where the world comes together to shape the conservation agenda.

“The Business of Conservation Conference has been running for four years, and we organise it in partnership with the Government of Rwanda because Kwita Izina and gorilla conservation represent the pinnacle of what can be achieved using Africa’s natural resources,”

“Our vision for conservation shifts the traditional model from one that excludes people to one focused on sustainable development. We aim to transform conservation from a sector reliant on donor funding into a vibrant economic engine that supports livelihoods through wildlife and natural resources,” Dr. Musgrave said, adding the conference will bring together more than influential leaders and experts from across Africa and the world to discuss policy changes, develop new models, and invigorate conservation as a sector that generates income and prosperity for the continent.”