National

Butare Diocese Inaugurates New Bishop

by Jean de la Croix Tabaro
written by Jean de la Croix Tabaro 11:36 am

It is a big day in the Catholic Church of Rwanda; the church is receiving a new bishop, Monsignor Jean Bosco Ntagungira who was appointed by Pope Francis, August 12.

Ntagungira 60, replaces Bishop Philipe Rukamba 77 who has gone to retirement.

Born April 3, 1964 in Kigali, Mgr Ntagungira studied minor and major seminary in Rwanda and was ordained on August 1,1993. In the debut of his priesthood, he served one year as rector of Ndera minor Seminary.      Between 1994-2001, he went to Rome for PhD in Canon law from the Pontifical Lateran University Rome. He returned to his home country and served as Chancellor of Kigali Archdiocese, among other key appointments.

Meanwhile, Rukamba 77, has been serving in this capacity since January 2, 1997 replacing Jean Baptiste Gahamanyi.

Mgr Philippe Rukamba

 

Mgr Jean Baptiste Gahamanyi

