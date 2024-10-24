Home NewsNational CHOGM 2024: President Kagame Joins King Charles III At Sustainable Markets Initiative Session
President Paul Kagame, who is in Apia, Samoa, for the Commonwealth Heads of Governments Meeting (CHOGM 2024), on Wednesday evening attended the Sustainable Markets Initiative (SMI), hosted by HM King Charles III.

The Sustainable Markets Initiative was launched by His Majesty King Charles III, then The Prince of Wales, in 2020 at the World Economic Forum’s Annual Meeting in Davos.

As the ‘go-to’ global private sector organisation on sustainable transition, the Sustainable Markets Initiative’s power to convene top organisations from industry and the financial services, alongside governments, is key to innovating, accelerating and delivering on a just, sustainable and prosperous future.

President Kagame discusses with King Charles III.

The Sustainable Markets Initiative’s mandate, better known as the Terra Carta, has a mission to build a coordinated global effort to enable the private sector to accelerate the achievement of global climate, biodiversity and Sustainable Development Goal targets.

The Terra Carta was launched in 2021 at the One Planet Summit and reflects a set of guiding principles and bold actions to 2030 – putting Nature, People and Planet at the heart of global value creation.

The session was attended by other leaders from The Commonwealth family, including Presidents Mohammed Irfaan Ali of Guyana and Nana Akufo Addo of Ghana, among others.

The Head of State is in Samoa for the biennial meeting which will be hosted by HM King Charles III. He will deliver remarks at the Opening Ceremony as the outgoing Chair,  and will also attend a State Banquet hosted by Commonwealth incoming Chair, Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata’afa of Samoa and a banquet hosted by His Majesty King Charles.

