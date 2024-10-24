Amavubi Continues Preps Ahead of Djibouti Clash

The Rwanda national football team ‘Amavubi Stars’ continues preparations ahead of their upcoming double header against Djibouti in the qualifiers for the 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN). These matches are set to take place in Kigali, Rwanda.

The team is conducting training sessions twice every day at the Amahoro Stadium training facility near the main stadium where the games will take place.

Rwanda is looking to secure their place in the final round of the qualifiers leading to the CHAN, which will be held in Uganda, Kenya, and Tanzania from February 1 to 28, 2025.

Training commenced on Monday, with all 26 selected players under the guidance of Germany coach Frank Torsten Spittler the head coach of Rwanda senior team.

Rwanda was scheduled to play the first leg in Djibouti on October 27, but the Djibouti Football Association decided to host both matches in Kigali due to the lack of suitable stadiums in their country.

Amavubi Stars are looking to qualify for the CHAN 2025 after missing the one of 2022 following the Ethiopia elimination in the final qualifying round.

The matches are set for October 27 and 31, 2024, at Amahoro Stadium.

The winner of the Rwanda-Djibouti matchup will advance to face the winner of the South Sudan vs. Kenya match in the next qualifying round, scheduled for December.