MPs Float Proposal To Rwanda Governance Board To Tax YouToube, Social Media Platforms

A Member of Parliament has proposed that social media channels such as YouTube should be regulated and if possible taxed as a way of managing flow of information in the public.

The proposal was tabled this October 29, 2024 during a plenary session in which the Rwanda Governance Board (RGB) was presenting its annual report 2023/24 and action plan 2024/25 to both the Chambers of Deputies and Senate.

In its mandate, RGB is responsible for civil society and faith-based organizations, and overseeing the media operations in Rwanda among others.

In previous RGB inspection on churches saw over 7,000 churches closed for non-compliance with structural requirements and another exercise also left more than 10, 000 churches closed.

In an announcement published October 18, RGB took action to revoke the legal personality of some of the Faith-Based Organisations (FBOs) in which 14 operation permits of churches were revoked and activities of four churches were suspended because they did not have legal personality.

RGB said that this action was taken following several issues of non-compliance with laws, poor governance, perpetual conflicts, divisions among their leaders, jeopardizing peace and security of Rwandans, public order, health, good morals, good conduct, freedom and fundamental rights of others.

MP Pie Nizeyimana asked RGB to update the parliament on improvements made by closed churches and or met the required standards to operate but also claimed that some of these churches have resorted to using social media, thus a need to access this method of operation.

“Media is changing its face and online channels are opened by anyone with intent to increase the number of views. What is RGB doing to ensure these channels don’t mislead citizens? Could it be possible to tax social media since they are using national infrastructure to do business and earn money,” Nizeyimana said.

MP Jean Claude Ntezimana asked for an explanation as to why some church structures were demolished but also for an update on progress made by churches to fulfill requirements and reopened.

RGB explained the reasons behind its recent move to close down, suspend and demolish some of the churches across the country following an assessment of unregistered churches, structures not meeting building codes, and with issues of management among others but revealed that 46 churches have been reopened to date.

Dr. Doris Uwicyeza Picard is the Chief Executive Officer at RGB said that they don’t have responsibility over use of social media but the new media policy (underway) is expected to address this aspect.

“The new media policy will give guidance on the use of social media, which are currently guided by common laws but in this policy, we have plans of discussing more with stakeholders on how this social media business operates,” Uwicyeza said.

MP Jean Claude Mazimpaka cautioned RGB on its planned implementation of regulations and suggested that the body should consider preventive instead of reactive approaches saying that the latter causes conflict between the citizens and government.

For example; Mazimpaka said that in the case of churches RGB should offer them temporary permits on structures in the short term and then give full certification with a “heavy check-list” in the long term, when all requirements are met instead of demolishing existing church structures.