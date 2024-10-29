Police Confirm Miss Rwanda Muheto Detained Over Drunk Driving Offences

Rwanda National Police (RNP) has come out to confirm that Miss Rwanda 2022, Divine Nshuti Muheto is detained due alleged offences linked to drunk driving and destruction of infrastructure.

“Police informs the general public Miss Muheto Divine was arrested after she was caught driving under excess influence of alcohol and driving without a permit, knocking and destroying public infrastructure and fleeing the scene of the accident,” Police said via X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

“It is not the first time she has done this. Her dossier has been submitted to the Prosecution,” RNP added in an announcement, nearly six days after reports of her arrest surfaced.

It is alleged that the beauty queen, the last to hold the title following the disbandment of the Miss Rwanda pageant since May 2022, hit a street light pole and ran over palm trees, acts which are punishable by the law.

Polisi iramenyesha ko Miss Muheto Divine yafashwe kubera gutwara ikinyabiziga yanyoye ibisindisha birengeje igipimo, kandi nta ruhushya rwo gutwara ibinyabiziga agira, kugonga no kwangiza ibikorwa remezo, hamwe no guhunga nyuma yo kugonga. Ibi ntabwo ari ubwa mbere yari abikoze.… — Rwanda National Police (@Rwandapolice) October 29, 2024



It is not the first time Muheto has found herself in the crosshairs of the law due to drunk driving. On September 22, 2023, it was reported that Miss Muheto was involved in a similar incident in Kimironko sector, Gasabo district.

The beauty queen sustained minor injuries after her prize car rammed into a building in the wee hours of the morning. She was admitted to La Croix du Sud hospital, commonly known as kwa Nyirinkwaya, where she received treatment.

Divine Nshuti Muheto became Miss Rwanda 2022 and took over the crown from Grace Ingabire, Miss Rwanda 2021, before the national pageant was rocked by sex-related scandals that led to its disbandment.