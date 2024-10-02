“We Do Not Take This Moment For Granted”- President Kagame On Latvia Honouring Genocide Victims

President Paul Kagame has commended Latvia for its commitment and thoughtfulness to honour victims of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi by putting up a commemorative plaque, pointing out that Rwanda does not take the symbolic gesture for granted.

The Head of State, who is on a three-day official visit to the east European country, on Wednesday unveiled a Commemorative plaque in honour of victims of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, in the presence of his host, President Edgars Rinkēvičs and Daiga Mieriņa Speaker of Parliament and Prime Minister Evika Siliņa.

President Kagame on the other hand was accompanied by Dr. Jean Damascene Bizimana, Minister of National Unity and Civic Engagement, and Amb. Olivier Nduhungirehe, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation.

The Head of State expressed his gratitude to Latvia for standing with Rwanda, having earlier, during a press conference with President Rinkēvičs, highlighted how the two countries share a difficult past, where many of the citizens of the two countries were denied of their rights and massacred in their millions at different times.

“I thank the Government and people of Latvia for standing in solidarity with Rwanda, and for honouring the innocent lives that were taken. We do not take this moment for granted. Thirty years after the genocide was stopped, Rwandans have regained our dignity and unity as a people,” President Kagame said.

The tragedy we suffered has only made us more determined, to do the hard work of becoming strong and prosperous. In that sense, I believe that Latvians and Rwandans can understand each other, at a deep level,” he added.

President Kagame began his visit with a tour of the Museum of the Occupation of Latvia on Tuesday and on Wednesday together with President Rinkēvičs, laid wreaths at the Freedom Monument in honour of those who lost their lives in Latvia’s struggle for independence.