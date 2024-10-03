Rwanda Reports More Marburg Cases As Death Toll Reaches 11, Scare Reported In Germany

Rwanda’s Ministry of Health on Wednesday confirmed more cases of the Marburg Virus Disease (MVD), with seven more cases reported and one more fatality, bringing the total cases to 36 and the death toll to 11, while 25 patients remain in isolation and on treatment, as of October 2.

Seven is the highest number of cases reported in 24 hours, pushing the number of confirmed cases from 29 to 36, mainly discovered in health workers in different hospitals in the country, particularly those working in intensive care units.

The same day, the country’s Ministry of Education announced that it had temporarily suspended monthly visits to students in boarding schools as part of measures to prevent the spread of the deadly haemorrhagic fever, which was confirmed to be in the country last week.

Appearing on Rwanda Television (RTV), on Wednesday night, Dr. Sabin Nsanzimana, Minister of Health said that preventive measures put in place to curb and control the spread of the Marburg virus, including tracing contacts, are paying off and hopefully Rwanda can nip in the bud the deadly virus which is known to have a fatality rate of above 88 percent.

Dr. Nsanzimana pointed out that when an epidemic like Marburg breaks out, the numbers can go up in the first few weeks when they identify it, those diagnosed with it are monitored and tested regularly, while their contacts are traced, since in most cases they are still near.

“The numbers may even increase due to the fact that these people can still be traced. We are now at a point where we’re zeroing in on all contacts, which is easy, since we know that it started in health facilities as we explained. We are confident that in the coming days we will have contained it, and then we will overcome it,” Dr. Nsanzimana said.

“It’s something that will require everyone’s cooperation and all institutions working together. Therefore, in order to overcome an epidemic like this, you have to have cooperation with citizens, government agencies, private sector, and the media, but also other partners in and outside the country,” he added.

He pointed out that what is being done now is to combine all the efforts, both in finding those who have been exposed to the virus, those who need to be treated, and in all possible ways to ensure that they recover, on top of ensuring that people adhere to the measures that have been put in place.

Meanwhile, several reports indicate that two passengers traveling from Rwanda triggered a health scare at Hamburg Central Station in Germany amid fears they could be carrying the deadly Marburg virus.

According to German newspapers, on Wednesday afternoon, emergency services cordoned off platform four at Hamburg Central Station after reports surfaced that two passengers had developed flu-like symptoms during their train journey from Frankfurt.

The passengers, a 26-year-old medical student and his girlfriend, were immediately taken to the Eppendorf University Hospital, which specializes in tropical diseases, for further examination.

According to the Hamburg Fire Department, the passengers were flagged when the student, who had arrived from Rwanda, began experiencing mild vomiting and suspected he might be infected. “He then called the fire department because he suspected something was wrong,” a fire department spokesperson told Die Welt.

Reports further say the couple had been treating a patient in Rwanda who was later diagnosed with Marburg. Rwanda is yet to comment on the development.