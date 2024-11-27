Defying Odds: Sandra Teta, Weasel Sound Wedding Bells

Former beauty queen Sandra Teta is set to walk down the aisle with her Ugandan afro-dancehall music star Weasel Manizo, real name Douglas Mayanja, after years of planning the lifetime event.

Sandra disclosed the information over the weekend in an interview with Ugandan tabloid Big Eye Ug while explaining why the wedding didn’t happen in 2023, as it was planned. The couple has had a tumultuous relationship, including claims of domestic violence in 2022.

According to Teta, the couple had a lot to deal with including a Goodlyfe concert which didn’t go well financially and media drama surrounding their relationship.

“We had a lot to deal with including the Goodlyfe concert which did not go well financially, but the plan is in motion and soon the wedding invitations will be out,” says Sandra.

According to Sandra, the introduction ceremony will be held in Rwanda on a certain date which will be communicated in near future, and they both planned the introduction to honour Sandra’s parents.

The news for the couple’s wedding shook the internet early 2023, when Weasel told the press but he was hit by backlash as the latter was accused of battering his lover (Sandra Teta).

Social media posts and rumors spread revealed how the two had a misunderstanding based on allegations that Sandra was seeing other men as she worked as PR for a bar.

The above incident was followed by photos showing Sandra Teta with a bruised up face and returning to her home country Rwanda.

Despite these allegations, Teta, a Rwandan socialite who spends more time in Uganda, denied being beaten by Weasel and claimed she had been attacked by thieves who stole some of her possessions after a night out.

However, Teta’s story was not bought by her parents who then flew to Uganda and took her with them back to Rwanda, together with her children.

Before her journey to Uganda, Sandra was in a relationship with Derek, an Active crew member, for several years. However, she chose to move forward with her life independently after facing several scandals including a few weeks of jail time.

Together, Weasel and Sandra have welcomed two children into their lives and both have been working hand in hand to raise them amid their personal issues in lime light.