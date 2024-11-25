Gicumbi Mourns: Nyirandama, Who Perished In Rulindo Accident, Was A Prominent Businesswoman

Chantal Nyirandama, the sole victim of an accident that happened in Rulindo district, Northern Province, was a prominent businesswoman in Gicumbi district whose death has left many who knew her in Gicumbi district heartbroken.

Nyirandama died on Sunday, November 24, after a bus she was traveling in along with 27 others, all members of the Rwandese Patriotic Front (RPF-Inkotanyi), who were headed to Musanze district, overturned in Rulindo district, leaving one dead, seven in critical condition and 19 others with minor injuries.

The bus, a Toyota Coaster, is said to have overturned in the early morning of Sunday, as members of RPF-Inkotanyi traveled to Musanze district for a provincial party meeting.

Following the accident, the devastating news came in that the victim was Nyirandama, who was one of the leading businesswomen in Northern Province and a member of the Private Sector Federation (PSF Rwanda). She had recently completed a new hotel in Gicumbi and employed many in the district.

In Gicumbi district, she has been hailed as a hardworking person, whose business acumen saw her rise through the ranks, starting from scratch, to become one of the model entrepreneurs in Gicumbi and in the Northern Province.

Nyirandama died on the spot, after the bus overturned while approaching Sakara Village, Rwili Cell, Cyungo Sector, in Rulindo District.

Her hotel, Nice Garden Hotel, is one of the newest and modern hotels in Gicumbi District. It was officially inaugurated in August 2024. Those who knew her say that she owes it to her dedication and determination, especially considering that her businesses were growing fast and was a source of inspiration for others.

Alain Fabrice Mutangana , head of the private sector in Gicumbi District, described Nyirandama as one of the exemplary women he has ever met, with a story that was inspiring many women and young people to follow in her footsteps.

“She was a courageous and hardworking woman and a mother who cared deeply about uplifting and motivating others, and she did not just do it with words but also demonstrated it with concrete actions. She was a mother who always had the vision of progressing and ensuring that others progress too,” Mutangana said.

“I remember a few days ago when we were officially opening the newly completed hotel in Gicumbi town, where she told us about her life story, of how she started by renting a one-room house, with equipment she had borrowed from elsewhere, but with the intention of building her own hotel,” Mutangana added.

He described Nyirandama as the kind of person who did not keep her ideas to herself, but rather spread them among others and strived to ensure that her desires and ideas produced tangible results that were beneficial to others; she even received awards for her good work and for being an example to others in the private sector,” Mutangana said.

In the Northern Province, Nyirandama is remembered for her work ethics which went above and beyond to empower others, becoming a leader in the hospitality sector and supporting others in the industry, rather than looking at them as competitors.

She was employing at least 40 permanent employees in her hotel and other businesses in Gicumbi, Gakenke and Rulindo, not to mention other workers who she gave daily opportunities.

Following the accident, the meeting they were going to was cancelled while the injured were immediately taken to hospitals including Byumba, Kinihira, and CHUK for medical attention.

Heads of RPF-Inkotanyi in the Northern Province and district leaders visited the family of the deceased to offer their condolences and also visited the injured in different hospitals. The party is also offering support to the deceased’s family and the injured.

The RPF Secretariat dispatched a delegation to the Northern Province to follow up on the accident and extend condolences to the family of Nyirandama.

The accident has been attributed to over speeding but investigations are ongoing to determine the exact cause of the accident. The driver of the ill-fated coaster was taken in custody at Bushoki Police Station in Rulindo.