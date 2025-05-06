Kigali Phases Out Contractors In Push For Cooperative-led Sanitation

The City of Kigali (CoK) is transitioning sanitation services from private companies to youth-led cooperatives, ensuring that no contracts are abruptly terminated and that no worker loses their job, according to Emma Claudine, the Director General in charge of Communication and Community Education at CoK.

To date, New Life and Inema sanitation companies have completed their three-year contracts, which were not renewed as the city advances its strategy to deliver sanitation services through a youth-led cooperative model.

“This was not a termination,” stated Ntirenganya. “The contracts simply reached their natural conclusion, and the decision not to renew them aligns with our shift towards cooperatives, which are more inclusive and community-driven.”

Claudine dismissed reports suggesting workers were confused, unpaid, or left without guidance during the transition to the new system.

“All former workers have been retained, their salaries have increased, and the workforce has expanded. No workers have raised formal complaints regarding leadership or management,” she said.

Youth teams now operate at the sector level, coordinated centrally by a single cooperative functioning at the district level.

She also addressed observations of workers resting during duty hours, describing such breaks as a reflection of improved working conditions rather than neglect.

“If workers are seen resting, it reflects a more humane and sustainable work environment,” she noted.

Recent complaints concerning localised sanitation issues in areas such as Kanombe and Kimihurura were acknowledged as temporary disruptions due to the ongoing transition. “We are actively addressing these concerns and working to establish stronger coordination between sanitation workers and waste collection services,” Claudine explained.

Regarding unpaid arrears, the City emphasised that any outstanding wages are the responsibility of the previous contractors. “These obligations rest with the companies during the period of their contracts. The City has honoured its part of the agreements,” she affirmed.

Now two weeks into the new system, the City anticipates growing confidence in the cooperative model as workers begin receiving their first salaries.

“Once payments are made, we believe any lingering scepticism will diminish, and the advantages of this community-based approach will become more evident,” Claudine said.

The City of Kigali maintains that the restructuring is a proactive measure to enhance efficiency, transparency, and social equity in sanitation services, with cooperatives playing a central role in building a cleaner and more inclusive capital city.