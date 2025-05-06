Africa Congress of Accountants Opens In Kigali With A Call To Action

The 8th Africa Congress of Accountants (ACOA) has opened in Kigali from May 6th to 9th, 2025, at Kigali Convention Center, bringing together over 2,000 financial leaders, accountants, policymakers, and corporate decision-makers from over 65 countries and 29 exhibitors from across Africa and around the globe.

This premier biennial event, a first for Rwanda in decades, was opened by the Minister of Finance, Yusuf Murangwa, marking a historic moment for Rwanda to showcase its commitment to key national priorities such as the Advancement of Women, Accountability, Governance, Sustainability, and the Green Agenda to a prominent international audience.

The congress, held under the theme “Creating Value for Africa,” will address critical topics including financial reporting standards, digital transformation and AI in accounting, sustainability reporting, and the implications of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) for financial practices.

Minister of Finance Murangwa highlighted the importance of the accounting profession in promoting accountability and transparency in African institutions, of which he said the profession has played a major role in strengthening institutions and supporting the ambition to build a knowledge-based economy driven by efficiency, trust, and innovation.

“As Africa rises, we must ensure that our growth is anchored on strong systems and ethical leadership. The accountancy profession, built on integrity and rigor, is central to this journey,” Murangwa said.

Murangwa urged the delegates to use the congress as a moment of reflection and collaboration to challenge themselves on how to account for value, to create and sustain value.

ICPAR Chairman, CPA Obadiah Biraro, said that hosting this conference is important, and the congress highlighted Rwanda’s journey in transparency and accountability, which has been significant in the country’s performance on the regional, continental, and global levels.

“In a world where financial systems are increasingly interconnected, taking ownership of developing our profession is not something we can ask others to do for us,” noted Biraro.

“Hosting ACOA is an indication that Rwanda’s perspective matters, that our innovations merit attention, and that our solutions have relevance in the global accounting ecosystem.”

Call for Action:

The first day of the congress focused on the implications of the AfCFTA for financial practices on the continent towards promoting intra-Africa trade, which accounts for only 20%.

Emily Mburu-Ndoria, Director of Trade in Services, Investment, Intellectual Property Rights, and Digital Trade, said that the one voice of PAFA will enable the implementation of mutual recognitions and aligning regulations across the continent to enable accountants to operate in any country.

Currently, 25 countries have signed this agreement, and 15 have already liberalized accounting and bookkeeping services.

Eugene Torero, the Regional Director, Horn of Africa & Rwanda, TradeMark Africa, said that there is a need to trade and retain skills in the profession, which is key and should be reflected in Africa’s education system, and removing trade barriers will open more potentials.

Additional Photo: Moses Niyonzima