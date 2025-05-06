Adultery Case Against Ex-Nyanza Mayor Ntazinda Faces Legal Obstacle

The adultery case against former Nyanza District Mayor Erasme Ntazinda has encountered a legal obstacle, prompting Kicukiro Primary Court to pause proceedings to examine a preliminary objection raised by the defence.

Ntazinda, who was recently dismissed and later arrested, was arraigned at Kicukiro Primary Court in Kigali on charges of concubinage and desertion of the marital home.

However, his lawyer, Bonane Nyangezi, challenged the prosecution’s legal standing to pursue the case.

Citing Article 140 of Rwanda’s Penal Code, Nyangezi argued that prosecution for offences related to marital irresponsibility, including concubinage and desertion of the marital home, can only proceed if the complaint is initiated by the offended spouse.

Article 140 of Rwanda’s Penal Code states: “The prosecution of the offence of concubinage and desertion of the marital home is initiated only upon complaint of the offended spouse.”

“In this case, there has been no formal complaint submitted by Mr Ntazinda’s wife,” Nyangezi told the court. “We are therefore submitting an objection and request that the court examine its merits before any further proceedings.”

The court acknowledged the objection and scheduled a ruling on the matter for Friday, 9 May 2025.

Ntazinda was dismissed from his position on 15 April 2025 by the Nyanza District Council, which cited a “failure to fulfil his responsibilities effectively.”

He was arrested shortly after by the Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB), though the reasons for his arrest were not disclosed, with officials stating that investigations were ongoing.

In the days leading up to the court appearance, social media was awash with unverified images of a woman alleged to be Ntazinda’s concubine, reportedly found with him in his office.

However, no official confirmation of the allegations was made until his arraignment on charges of concubinage and desertion of the marital home.

The court’s upcoming ruling on the defence objection will determine whether the case can proceed or be dismissed on legal grounds.