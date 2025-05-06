Rwandan Community in Washington Commemorates Genocide Against The Tutsi

Hundreds of members of the Rwandan diaspora and friends of Rwanda gathered in Bellevue, Washington, to commemorate the 31st anniversary of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, which claimed over one million lives.

The Rwandan community held the event on 6 May 2025 at Bellevue Presbyterian Church, with the Honourable Adam Smith presiding.

He led the congregation in lighting the Flame of Hope, joined by other Bellevue city officials and Rwanda’s supporters.

Hon. Adam Smith expressed his deep admiration for Rwanda’s resilience following the genocide, and praised the country’s efforts to rebuild with unity.

“It is remarkable how Rwandans have risen from the ashes following such a tragedy to rebuild their country as one,” said Hon. Smith.

“It gives hope to the world and shows how much people can achieve when united,” he added.

During the ceremony, Hon. Smith announced that the City of Bellevue would officially recognise April as a month of remembrance for the Genocide against the Tutsi.

The city will mark the month with various initiatives promoting peace, reconciliation, and unity.

Philippe Rwinkusi, President of IBUKA in Washington D.C., commended Bellevue city officials for their commitment to remembrance.

He also urged Rwandans—especially survivors of the Genocide against the Tutsi—to seize this opportunity to confront and reject genocide ideology.

“This marks a major step for survivors, and we will never forget the commitment shown by Bellevue city leaders,” Rwinkusi said.

“We also hope they will honour our request to build a genocide memorial site to remember the innocent lives lost in the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi,” he added.

Organisers filled the event with activities including survivor testimonies, lessons on Rwanda’s genocide history, and discussions on reconciliation, unity, renewal, and global strategies to fight genocide ideology.

Speaking to KT Press, Andrew Ndayambaje, a representative of the Rwandan community, urged young people to use Bellevue’s platform to challenge and expose genocide denial, especially online.

“This moment presents a valuable opportunity for the Rwandan community and Rwanda’s friends to share experiences and lead conversations aimed at preventing genocide,” Ndayambaje stated.

“Young generations must stand firm against the rising tide of propaganda that seeks to drag Rwanda back into its darkest days,” he emphasised.

Rwanda’s Ambassador to the United States, Mathilde Mukantabana, along with Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson and Senator Maria Cantwell, sent messages of solidarity and remembrance to those attending the 31st commemoration at Bellevue Presbyterian Church.