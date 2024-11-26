Health Minister Says Ambulance Operators Who Used It To Ferry Cement Penalised

The Minister of Health, Dr. Sabin Nsanzimana, says individuals who used an ambulance to transport construction materials were penalised, after a video circulated on social media, showing unidentified men loading cement and paint in an ambulance.

The ambulance belongs to Save Health Centre, in Gisagara district, Southern Province but the construction materials were being loaded in Huye Town. Responding to a social media post, Minister Dr. Nsanzimana said that those involved were penalised.

“We got information about this ambulance and those behind it have been penalized. It is forbidden to use an ambulance for other purposes other than that it is designated for,” Minister Nsanzimana tweeted.

“We thank the citizens who saw this act and reported it. Anybody who notices an ambulance being misused should contact 912,” Minister Nsanzimana responded.

Some reports indicate that Sr. Bellancilla Nyiraminani, the head of the health centre, was detained as a result but other sources claimed the construction materials were for refurbishing some of the facilities at the health centre.