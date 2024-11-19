“Ignore Rumours From Haters, Am Doing Fine”- Miss Rwanda 2022 Muheto Dispels Reports Of Rearrest

Miss Rwanda 20222, Divine Nshuti Muheto has come out to respond to several malicious reports that have been circulating on social media lately, alleging that she was again detained for driving under the influence of alcohol.

The 21 year- old, beauty queen lashed out to people she called haters for spreading rumours with ill intentions towards her as well as misleading public in the name of gaining views.

While speaking to a local news website Isimbi, Miss Muheto refuted the ongoing reports and revealed that she is currently staying indoors at home and doing well.

“I don’t know where such information is coming from or who started it but, I am home doing great and those are just rumours, from people who don’t wish me well. Everything is okay with me and I thank God,” says Muheto.

Miss Muheto spent almost two weeks in detention late last month for drunk driving, driving without license and damaging public infrastructure. She later admitted the charges and was handed by Kicukiro Primary Court on Wednesday, November 6th handed Miss Rwanda 2022, a suspended sentence of three months. She will also pay a fine of Rwf190,000.

According to the court, during her suspended sentence for a period of a year, it means that the beauty queen can’t commit any offence, the fact that most of the people including herself are scared hence responding to the rumours.

The spokesperson of the police, ACP Boniface Rutikanga, told local news outlets that these are social media rumours when commenting on the issue.

The last beauty queen to hold the title following the disbandment of the Miss Rwanda pageant since May 2022, it’s not the first time to find herself on the wrong side of the law due to drunk driving.

Last year on September 22, 2023, it was reported that Miss Muheto was involved in a similar incident in Kimironko sector, Gasabo district.

That time, the beauty queen sustained minor injuries after her prize car rammed into a building in the wee hours of the morning. She was admitted to La Croix du Sud hospital, commonly known as kwa Nyirinkwaya, where she received treatment.

Divine Nshuti Muheto became Miss Rwanda 2022 and took over the crown from Grace Ingabire, Miss Rwanda 2021, before the national pageant was rocked by sex-related scandals that led to its disbandment.