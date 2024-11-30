Police, Animal Welfare Actors Discuss Ways To Improve Safety Standards



The Rwanda National Police (RNP) Traffic Department has asked stakeholders to educate livestock farmers on the importance of ensuring animal welfare and protection as a way of reducing cases of animal abuse and mistreatment during transportation.

This call was made by CSP Fabien Musinguzi, the Rwanda Traffic Police Commander in-charge of Operations who said that since July, when the traffic police was introduced to the subject of animal welfare, they have learnt a lot and have shared knowledge among other traffic police officers and commanders especially in the eastern province.

“This is not enough for us to be aware of animal welfare to enforce the current regulations on the roads. There is need for other people to understand this animal welfare, because there are farmers, herders and slaughter house staff who don’t have an idea about this. If we don’t do so, we will not make a difference or have an impact,” Musinguzi.

Musinguzi made the remarks on November 29, during stakeholders meeting aimed at revisiting the role of veterinary practitioners and livestock value-chain actors in advancing animal welfare and food safety, organized by the Rwanda Council of Veterinary Doctors (RCVD) and Rwanda Animal Welfare Organization (RAWO).

Musinguzi stated that it is true the animals are transported under poor and inhuman conditions and even though the culprits are handed penalties (fines) the biggest cause of the problem is vets themselves who award animal transport permits without physically inspection of the animal conditions.

For example a recent case in Kirehe district where a vet was arrested and latter release for offering a permit inside his office without knowing that the cows he had permitted to transport were stolen.

“Therefore vets have to verify before giving permits. Without validating the reality on ground, that will cause thefts, transmission of animal diseases by unmarked animals, and illegal trade in animal business,” Musinguzi said.

On behalf of the traffic department, Musinguzi said that in order to collaborate and resolve the current animal welfare offenses, the police requires that vets offer permits on site, be attentive to key details about animal safety.

Ministry of Agriculture Director General, Animal Resources Development, Jean Claude Ndorimana who opened the meeting said that the ministry gives great importance to animal welfare as it has a direct impact on the service sector especially when it comes to quality of meet consumed on the market.

“Security officials have been calling in everyday and sending photos of animal mistreatment, requesting for a law that will end this. There are only two laws- on livestock and agricultural but are also working on a ministerial order that will guide us on ensuring animal health and welfare inclusively,” Ndorimana said.

Ndorimana said that they will hold another expanded stakeholder meeting to create more awareness on animal welfare, but also discuss ways of improving standards and operations in slaughter houses.

Dr. Charles Kayumba, the board chairman Rwanda Council of Veterinary Doctors attested that there is a problem in transporting animals safely, cases of theft but also there are possible solutions, starting with the integrity of vets in Rwanda.

“The first thing is for us to clean up our house because it is the vets themselves are the problem. They are not being responsible when doing their job and that is why we see these cases of theft, illegal transportation just because someone didnt do their job well,” Kayumba said.

Kayumba suggested that to ensure safety and security, Rwanda can adopt the use of terrestrial codes to identify animal locations but also go digital in recording permits to avoid errors but also create a system where the digital information can be accessed by all stakeholders.

Serious Measures:

Claude Masengesho, the RAWO Executive Director said that the upcoming new ministerial directives should consider establishing Standard Operation Procedures (SOP) in animal health, safety and ethical treatment to improve the status quo.

“Focusing on humane animal transportation and slaughter not only ensures ethical treatment of animals but also strengthens public health systems by providing safer, higher-quality food and nutrition towards Resilient food systems,” Masengesho said.

RAWO also stated that they are committed to further training of traffic police, veterinarians, animal market personnel, animal handlers and transporters.

Rwanda Agricultural Board (RAB) Dr. Fabrice Ndayisenga said draft ministerial order will come soon but there are some gaps which have to be considered by holding more consultative meetings with vets and other actors.

Ndayisenga stated that ahead of this, there will be need for creating awareness on transportation of animals but also streamline the conduct of vets in Rwanda.

Ndayisenga noted that the problem is that vets have become so relaxed in their responsibilities and that should stop.

“We, as Rwandan vets, have to be serious to ensure no gaps that can cause spread of animal diseases. We are going to fight a war of responsility because this country has an image to protect. Therefore, this has to be taken seriously as it has an impact on the economy but also on respecting animal welfare,” Ndayisenga said.