Another Son of President Kagame Graduates At RMAS

Another son of President Paul Kagame and First Lady Jeannette Kagame, Brian Kagame has graduated as an Officer Cadet at the Royal Military Academy, Sandhurst (RMAS)-in the United Kingdom (UK).

Brian Kagame’s graduation was attended by First Lady Jeannette Kagame and his siblings: Ivan Cyomoro Kagame and Ian Kagame, Rwanda’s Ambassador to UK, Johnston Busingye and other close family members and friends

The latter, Captain Ian Kagame, is another son in Rwanda’s First Family, who graduated in August 2022, at the same academy. He now serves the country as a republican guard attached to the Presidential Guard.

The colorful Sovereign’s Parade for Commissioning Course 241 graduation ceremony held at the academy this December 13, and was attended by families and friends of the graduates from around the world.

A total of 168 Officer Cadets completed the 44-week course.

The ceremony was presided over by General Sir Patrick Sanders, former Chief of the General Staff of the British Army, on behalf of His Majesty King Charles III of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

Sanders also honoured the top graduates of the Commissioning Course 241 of the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst this year.

Among the prominent graduates was H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who was also accompanied by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, and H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance.

Graduations at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst started from 1812 (at the time it was the Royal Military College, Sandhurst) until the Second World War, after which it was merged into the present-day Royal Military Academy Sandhurst.

As of to date, RMAS has trained over 5,400 international students from 129 countries since 1947. The academy also trains Reserve Army Officers and professionally qualified individuals, such as doctors, dentists, nurses, vets, lawyers, and clergy.