Japan Offers UNICEF-Rwanda $1.35m To Reach The Vulnerable

The Government of Japan has announced $1.35 million (approximately Rwf2 billion) in support of a United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF)-Rwanda programme to provide health, nutrition, and water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) services to 300,000 people in vulnerable communities in Rwanda.

The funding, from the people of Japan, announced recently with approval of the Japanese Parliament, is aimed to swiftly respond to the humanitarian situation and impact on the lives of vulnerable communities affected by floods, landslides, and Mpox in six border districts of Rwanda.

Rwanda experiences natural disasters affecting people in the country caused by global warming and climate change. Consequently, a number of health facilities and water supply systems were damaged during the floods and landslides that have not been rehabilitated, upgraded, or climate-proofed, thus exposing the vulnerable communities to the risk of water-boned diseases and health emergencies such as diarrhea, Mpox, and other health and nutrition-related challenges.

“We are deeply grateful to the Government of Japan for their generous support of USD 1.35 million towards this programme.

This funding will be instrumental in addressing the urgent needs of communities impacted by natural disasters, ensuring they have safe access to essential health and WASH services,” said Min Yuan, the acting UNICEF Rwanda Country Representative.

The Embassy of Japan in Rwanda said that they are glad to join in the efforts to address the needs of vulnerable people. Japan’s assistance is underpinned by the concept of “Human Security”, highlighting in particular “Human-centered cooperation” and “Solidarity” with various actors.

“In this regard, this collaboration with UNICEF embodies the concept of “Solidarity” in this humanitarian situation,” the embassy said in a joint statement.

Japan highly values the unwavering efforts and commitment of the Government of Rwanda and UNICEF in response to urgent humanitarian needs, and Japan remains committed to addressing the needs of vulnerable people.

This support will indirectly benefit more than 300,000 people in six border districts in the Western Province of Rwanda which are most affected by floods, landslides, and mpox outbreaks.

The support comes at a time when Rwanda is seeking $451m for post-flood rehabilitation as the impact of climate-related disasters affects the fiscal deficit that rose to nearly 7 percent of GDP in the fiscal year 2023/24.

At the national level, bridges were washed away, roads turned to mud pools and landslides forced many to abandon their homes. Rwandan authorities mobilized over Rwf110 billion for the reconstruction effort.