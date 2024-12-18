Meet Tracy Who Turned Down Job Offers To Pursue Content Creation

Rising content creator in the world of beauty and lifestyle Tracy Mukunzi revealed that she turned down good-paying jobs to chase her childhood dream of being a content creator on things she adores, like traveling and beauty and lifestyle.

Throughout 2024, Tracy has been busy carving her name into the entertainment and fashion industry through beauty content like make-up hacks.

Her tutorials on “how to paint your nails or apply concealer and the correct way to apply eyeliner” have gone viral with a mere click to share it with her more than 70K followers on Instagram.

Speaking to KT Press, Tracy called upon fellow youth to take advantage of technological advancement in Rwanda and create their jobs rather than being job seekers.

“I believe content creation can provide a sustainable income if done well. By consistency, creativity, and taking advantage of various opportunities like partnerships, sponsorships, and monetizing content, it’s possible to make it a career,” she said.

Even though content creation is still developing in Rwanda, we can see that it is a promising space for those willing to put in the effort, according to Tracy.

The 21-year-old icon got into content creation due to her desire and art of expressing herself, sharing ideas, and connecting with people.

Although so many young people today are diving into content creation, Tracy believes that some don’t take it as a serious job that pays millions if one is creative and consistent.

“There are challenges such as a lack of full understanding of the potential in content creation. Some young people don’t appreciate it as a career to pursue with all their energy and become rich. I think content creation in Rwanda is still in its early stages. Many young people are embracing it. Businesses and authorities have started recognizing its value,”

She also dreams of venturing into more business projects in tourism and travel, supporting upcoming creators, and using her experience to push the content creation industry forward.

To expand her creative reach, Tracy has collaborated with luxury fashion brands, both locally and internationally, redefining the landscape for aspiring beauty creators from across the country.

Her unique style and authenticity made her a trusted voice for both budding creators and established brands that have put faith in her work.

“What I love most about content creation is that I live myself while developing my career with fun,” she concluded.