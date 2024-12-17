John Legend to Headline Move Afrika 2025 Edition

American songwriter, producer and singer John Legend is set to headline the global citizen initiative dubbed ‘Move Afrika’, which is slated to take place in Kigali-Rwanda come 21st February 2025.

Rwanda will be the host country together with Nigeria, the initiative is set to address the world’s inequities by creating job and entrepreneurship for African continent’s emerging generations through an annual series of live music.

‘The All on Me’ hit maker through a presser, revealed that he is excited to perform live in Kigali, and to be part of a global initiative empowering young people.

“I’m honored and excited to perform in Kigali and Lagos as part of the Move Afrika tour – an initiative that not only brings unforgettable shows, but also creates entrepreneurship and job opportunities, empowering young people to engage with Africa’s growing music and creative industries,” John Legend said.

“Africa has always been a global cultural powerhouse, and it’s an honor to be part of the future of live music on the continent,” he added.

Tour will kick start with Move Afrika in Kigali at the BK Arena on February 21, 2025.

The first Move Afrika event was held in Kigali in December 2023 and was headlined by Kendrick Lamar.

It was hailed as the most successful live music event ever staged in the country.

The series aims to drive economic investment, job creation and support entrepreneurship opportunities in each host country it visits.

Moveafrika.org. Additional details about the February Move Afrika tour, including how to earn free tickets by taking action with Global Citizen, will be announced in the coming weeks.