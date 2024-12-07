President Kagame Joins Global Leaders At Doha Forum 2024

President Paul Kagame has joined world leaders at the opening ceremony of the 22nd edition of the Doha Forum 2024.

The Doha Forum is a global platform for dialogue, bringing together leaders in policy to discuss critical challenges facing our world, and to build innovative and action-driven networks.

Under the banner ‘Diplomacy, Dialogue, Diversity’, Doha Forum promotes the interchange of ideas and discourse towards policy making and action-oriented recommendations. In a world where borders are porous, our challenges and solutions are also interlinked.

Since its establishment in 2000 by Father Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, the forum has consistently brought together heads of state and government, policymakers, opinion leaders, and representatives from the private sector, civil society, non-governmental organisations, and global media.

Kagame as well as other Heads of State and Government, global dignitaries and key stakeholders were this Saturday hosted by Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Amir of Qatar who officially opened the forum under the theme: “The Innovation Imperative” at the Sheraton Doha Hotel.

The opening ceremony was attended by President of the Republic of Senegal Bassirou Diomaye Faye, President of the Dominican Republic Luis Rodolfo Abinader, President of the Republic of Namibia Dr. Nangolo Mbumba, Chairwoman of Bosnia and Herzegovina Presidency Zeljka Cvijanovic, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, and Central African Republic President- Faustin-Archange Touadera.

During the event, HH the Amir presented the Doha Forum Award to several recipients, including Wael Al Dahdouh and Carmen Joukhadar, correspondents for Al Jazeera Network, independent photojournalist Moataz Azaiza, AFP journalists Dylan Collins and Christina Assi, Director of Arman FM and Arakizia FM Sadaf Popalzai.

Doha Forum 2024 will focus on innovation to tackle global challenges and will spotlight dialogues on innovative solutions to foster a more secure, sustainable, and prosperous future in an ever-evolving world.

President Paul Kagame has been in Qatar where he attended the Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix 2024 which took place in Doha, Qatar at the Losail International Circuit.

The event was also attended the Amir of Qatar, President Rustam Minnikhanov of Tatarstan, Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs of the United Arab Emirates and Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman.