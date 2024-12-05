Rayon Sports Extends Winning Streak, APR FC Held By Police FC

These two games were initially scheduled for the weekend but were moved to Wednesday in preparation for the upcoming Rwandan derby between Rayon Sports and APR FC on December 7, 2024, at Amahoro stadium.

Game Analysis:

APR FC and Police FC played to a 1-1 draw in a match marked by early intensity from Police FC. The game started with Police creating chances, including an effort from Mugisha Didier, and in the 10th minute, they broke the deadlock. Peter Agblevor set up Abedi Birimana, who scored to put Police FC ahead.

APR FC responded in the 23rd minute with a header from Souane Aliou off a corner kick as the match remained tight, with both teams creating winning chances in vain .

However, APR FC was awarded a penalty after a foul on Dushimirimana Olivier, but Police FC goalkeeper Rukundo Onesme saved Mamadou Sy’s attempt to beat the draw.

The match ended 1-1 after a second half that saw both sides make several tactical changes, but neither could find a winning goal. APR FC now sits 5th with 18 points, while Police FC is 4th with 19 points.

Rayon FC vs Muhazi United:

In the second match, Rayon Sports continued their impressive form with a 2-1 victory over Muhazi United, maintaining their winning streak. The game, played under the lights at Kigali Pelé Stadium, saw Rayon Sports make just one change from their previous 3-0 win over Vision FC, with Niyonzima Olivier (Seif) replacing Kanamugire Roger.

The match began with Rayon dominating possession, and in the 10th minute, Niyonzima Olivier (Seif) scored from a free-kick to put his team ahead.

Shortly after, Fall Ngagne had another chance, but it was ruled offside. Rayon doubled their lead in the 25th minute when Niyonzima scored again with a header from a Muhire Kevin corner.

Despite a strong push from Muhazi United towards the end of the first half, the score remained 2-0 at the break.

In the second half, Muhazi United found a way back into the match with a goal from Kagaba Nicholas in the 56th minute, making it 2-1. However, Rayon Sports held firm, despite Muhazi’s continued pressure, Rayon made a late substitution to solidify their midfield, and the match ended with Rayon securing all three points. With the win, they remain at the top of the league standings with 29 points.