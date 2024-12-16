Rwanda-DRC: What Exactly Transpired Saturday Night in Angola?

The collapse of the peace summit involving Rwanda, DR Congo, and mediated by Angola has once again highlighted the Congolese government’s reluctance to genuinely engage in peace talks and find a resolution to the ongoing M23 conflict. There is also a new problem which the mediator, Angola’s President João Lourenço, will have to grapple with; to try to ask the Congolese to be at least truthful with what was discussed and agreed.

Here is what we publicly know. On Saturday, Congolese Minister of Foreign Affairs, Thérèse Kayikwamba Wagner and Rwanda’s Olivier Nduhungirehe, with respective technical delegations, met to put final touches to the draft agreement, which would have been signed on Sunday, by President Kagame (Rwanda) and DRC President Felix Tshisekedi. However, the leaders’ summit didnt take place, and President Kagame did not actually travel to Angola.

We now know that it was already known by midnight on Saturday/Sunday that President Kagame would not be going to Angola. The reason is simple; Congo refused to talk about a key element of the draft agreement; holding direct talks with M23 rebels.

Angola’s Foreign Affairs Minister Téte António told a press conference on Sunday afternoon that the issue of M23 was already part of the draft agreement, which was poised to be signed by the heads of state. However, in a turn of events that could only be described as disingenuous, Congo’s Foreign Minister, and Information Minister Patrick Muyaya made claims that completely misrepresented the nature of the talks.

Speaking from Kinshasa on Sunday evening, the Congolese Minister of Foreign Affairs, Thérèse Kayikwamba Wagner, said that at 1 a.m. Saturday/Sunday night after six hours of productive discussions, Rwanda introduced a “new” demand for direct talks with M23, which led to the breakdown of the summit. This, they said, was an unanticipated move by Rwanda that thwarted the peace process.

However, there is a significant problem with this narrative. Angolan Minister, a neutral party in this dialogue, emphasized that the M23 issue was already incorporated into the draft agreement, noted that it the only issue remaining to be tackled by the Ministers. This alone casts doubt on the veracity of the Congolese government’s statements, raising the question: why is Congo playing the blame game instead of facing the facts?

The False Narrative on Rwanda’s Role

Congo’s Information Minister further fueled the flames of misinformation by falsely claiming that President Kagame refused to attend the summit because the anticipated peace deal would require Rwanda to leave Congo, an assertion that is completely unfounded.

The most troubling part of this accusation is the claim that Rwanda’s refusal to attend was somehow linked to the idea that Rwanda would have to relinquish its “exploitation” of Congo’s minerals. This claim is not only baseless but entirely out of touch with the reality of Rwanda’s economic standing.

Rwanda’s economic future, in fact, is not dependent on Congo’s mineral wealth. While Congo may be rich in natural resources, Rwanda’s own mineral geologically verified wealth is valued at a staggering $155 billion. According to the latest projections, Rwanda has enough mineral resources to cover its development expenses for the next 50 years.

This means that Rwanda has the financial independence to continue its economic development without needing to rely on the minerals of neighboring Congo. Rwanda’s growing economy is built on a diversified portfolio, which includes agriculture, tourism, technology, and mining. The notion that Rwanda still “needs” to exploit Congo’s resources is simply not grounded in reality.

Rwanda’s Call for Direct Talks: A Logical Step Toward Peace

Rwanda’s position in these peace talks is clear: it is committed to achieving a long-lasting resolution to the M23 issue, but this cannot happen without addressing the root causes of the conflict, the FDLR. The insistence on direct talks with M23 was not an “unexpected demand,” but rather a logical step toward a comprehensive peace process. Rwanda has consistently called for all relevant stakeholders, including armed groups, to be included in dialogue to ensure that the peace achieved is sustainable.

The accusation that Rwanda’s involvement in the peace talks was motivated by a desire to cling to Congo’s resources is not only misleading but also a clear attempt to deflect attention from the real issues. The Congolese government’s repeated refusal to engage in direct talks with M23 and their reluctance to fully commit to a peaceful resolution speaks volumes about their true intentions.

Instead of facing the facts and addressing the underlying causes of the conflict, the DRC leadership prefers to point fingers at external actors like Rwanda. This strategy of finger-pointing only serves to prolong the conflict and ensure that peace remains elusive.

The Need for Genuine Dialogue and Inclusivity

What Congo must acknowledge is that lasting peace in the region cannot be achieved by sidelining any party involved in the conflict. The M23 issue, as well as the broader insecurity within Congo’s borders, will not be resolved through military action alone or by pushing external actors like Rwanda out of the equation, vowing regime change in Rwanda.

Genuine peace requires dialogue, inclusivity, and a willingness to address the root causes of the violence. Rwanda’s call for direct talks with M23 was not an obstruction to peace, but rather an essential condition for its realization.

Congo’s false narrative about Rwanda’s refusal to attend the summit, driven by a desire to “exploit” Congo’s minerals, is a clear attempt to evade responsibility for its own failures in addressing the root causes of regional instability. The DRC government must stop playing the blame game and start engaging in real dialogue with all parties involved in the conflict.

Peace cannot be achieved through deflection and denial, but only through honest conversations and a commitment to finding solutions that address the needs of all those affected by the violence. Rwanda’s call for direct talks with M23 is a step toward peace—not an obstacle—and it is time for Congo to acknowledge this truth.