“The Future For The Continent Is Nuclear Energy” – Dr. Gasore As African Ministers Meet In Rwanda

The African continent can leverage the efficiency of nuclear energy to produce more electricity to power socioeconomic development, but for that to happen, countries need to unlock the necessary financing to fund safe and sound nuclear projects that can significantly reduce reliance on fossil fuels.

A meeting of African Ministers of energy and infrastructure opened in Kigali, Rwanda this Monday to discuss the future of nuclear energy on the continent. The two-day ministerial roundtable themed “Financing Africa’s Nuclear Energy Future” was officially opened by Rwanda’s Minister of Infrastructure, Dr. Jimmy Gasore, who said that it is about time Africa turns to nuclear options to produce more electricity needed for socioeconomic transformation, beginning with looking for financing to fund mega projects.

Dr. Gasore emphasized the importance of collaboration to secure Africa’s energy future through a sustainable and financially viable nuclear energy strategy, to power the continent’s development ambitions as stipulated in the African Union’s Agenda 2063, if the continent is to achieve inclusive and sustainable socio-economic development

Dr. Gasore highlighted Rwanda’s nuclear ambitions, including plans to build a nuclear reactor, which is expected to be ready for testing in 2026, in collaboration with Dual Fluid Energy, which will produce electricity, using hydrogen and synthetic fuels. Rwanda says Nuclear power will provide “a stable and reliable source of electricity, reducing dependence on hydrocarbons and helping to meet the growing demand for energy.

Rwanda signed a deal in 2019 to build nuclear power plants in collaboration with Russia’s Federal Atomic Energy Agency, Rosatom. Global nuclear agency, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has reviewed and approved Rwanda’s nuclear initiatives, following an assessment done earlier this year.

“We are in a meeting at the African level where the ministers in charge of energy from different African countries are discussing how we can become self-sufficient in energy, particularly electricity. We know that many countries which are in the developed category have been relying on nuclear energy,”

“So, in order to develop, we are discussing how we, as Africans, can leverage the power of nuclear, learning from countries like South Africa, which have already done it, looking at what is required, what are the consequences, how we avoid them, but in particular, we are also looking at the financing of the ambitions to develop nuclear energy,” Dr. Gasore said.

“The future for Africa is nuclear energy,” Dr. Gasore said, adding that nuclear projects require huge resources and this is a long term discussion focusing on the next thirty years, but planning and looking for financing starts now.

Taking bold steps

Musoni said the first step required is to take bold steps like developed countries, as some African countries like South Africa and Egypt have done, developing nuclear energy specifically for energy production and that begins with looking for resources to invest in the projects in the pipeline.

“One of the things we are looking at is collaborating with companies that have the means to invest, work with development, banks and international partners who are willing to work with African countries on this journey, as well as training and acquiring knowledge that can help nations to embark on developing nuclear energy.

Citing Rwanda’s example, Minister Musoni said the country has entered partnerships, including with Russia, since 2019, to start off the process, which he says requires caution and strategic planning, considering the challenges that come with nuclear energy. He said however, there safe and practical ways of developing nuclear energy without endangering the masses.

“From what we see, the projects are there, the plans are available. What remains is how we can fully embark on this journey, with the right investments and resources to make it work but what people should bear in mind is that these are long term projects which require enormous resources and meticulous planning.

Dr. Musoni allayed fears and dangers that come with nuclear power plants, pointing out that whatever is done is done in strict observation of international laws and regulations, emphasizing that the issue should be looked at in the lenses of the benefits that come with nuclear energy, which outweigh the dangers, adding that Rwanda is on course in terms of implementing the nuclear program.

In October 2019, the Government of Rwanda and Russian Federation signed an intergovernmental agreement for the establishment of a Centre for Nuclear Science and Technology (CNST) in Rwanda’s capital, Kigali. The deal was signed on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa Economic Summit which was held in Sochi, Russia.

The agreement laid ground for the establishment of the CNST, equipped with the latest technology of a 10 MW pool- type reactor in Rwanda. The center would feature six multi-purpose sections; Research Reactors and Lab Complex, Centre for Nuclear Medicine, Multipurpose Irradiation Center, and Radiobiology Laboratory and Greenhouse.

Other sections include Education and Training Complex and Radiation Material Science Complex. The selection of the six laboratories of the centre follow consideration on ensuring impact on key sectors. Rwanda hopes to use nuclear energy for development, impacting areas such as medical research, energy, agriculture, security, industry and exploration, education, geology and the environment.

Before that, in December 2018, Rwanda and Russia signed an Inter-Governmental Agreement (IGA) on peaceful uses of nuclear energy in Moscow.

Consequently, in October 2020, the cabinet approved the Presidential Order establishing Rwanda Atomic Energy Board (RAEB), which is charged with setting up nuclear facilities based on the international standards, coordinating research and implementation of the Centre for Nuclear Science and Technology project, among other things.

RAEB is expected to play a significant role in accelerating Rwanda’s nuclear development in the key sectors of agriculture, health, electricity generation, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, industry, environment, geology and mining, in line with the National Strategy for Transformation (NST2) and Vision 2050.

Among other things, Rwanda hopes to rely on nuclear energy to increase food crop production through improved soil water nutrients and pest management, to improve livestock productivity through breeding, artificial insemination and disease control and to improve food safety from harmful residues and contaminants in food products due to the pesticides. This in turn will improve the quality of foods exported and boost the country’s exports.

In the health sector, Rwanda is looking to use nuclear technology to conduct accurate medical diagnosis and use in the treatment of certain diseases such as cancer and other non-communicable diseases.

In the energy sector, nuclear technology will support the current government’s ambition of transitioning to a low-carbon emission economy, by generating and developing a nuclear power plant that is a clean source of energy considering its zero carbon emission.

Rwanda is a member of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), and RAEB is expected to set up nuclear facilities based on international standards. IAEA works with its Member States and multiple partners worldwide to promote the safe, secure and peaceful use of nuclear technologies.