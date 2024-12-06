Rwanda, Gambia Police Institutions Sign Cooperation Agreement

Rwanda National Police (RNP) and The Gambia Police Force (GPF) have signed a memorandum of Understanding to establish and maintain cooperation in combating trans-national organized crimes and terrorism.

The agreement was signed on Thursday, December 5, in Kigali between the Inspector General of Police (IGP) CG Felix Namuhoranye and his visiting counterpart of The Gambia, Gen. Seedy Muctar Touray.

Gen. Touray and his delegation arrived in Rwanda on December 1, for a week-long visit aimed at strengthening bilateral relations between the two police institutions.

The cooperation pact guides the two institutions to work together in activities related to fighting transnational crimes and terrorism, exchange of information, training and expertise, among others.

During the bilateral meeting on Monday, December 2, IGP Namuhoranye said that the friendship and collaboration between the RNP and Gambia Police Force is a significant step forward and an opportunity for both sides to strengthen relations, expand their partnership, share knowledge and experience, and to find appropriate solutions to the evolving security challenges.

Gen. Touray also said that this partnership is in the right direction as government of The Gambia is on a journey to reform its security institutions, including Gambia Police Force. He added that cooperation with the RNP presents an opportunity to learn from each other, particularly learn from Rwanda’s experience in international peace and security operations.