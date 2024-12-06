The Fish Revolution: How Rwanda Is Embracing Healthy Diets for A Healthier Future

Following a month-long campaign that took place from October 16 to November 15, 2024 to celebrate the World Food Day, Rwanda has spotlighted the importance of healthy eating.

At the heart of this year’s discussions was one standout dietary element: fish. Beyond its culinary appeal, fish holds the potential to transform health outcomes for millions of Rwandans, particularly expectant mothers, children, and adults battling non-communicable diseases (NCDs).

A Nutritional Powerhouse:

Rich in protein, essential vitamins, and omega-3 fatty acids, fish is an integral component of a well-balanced diet. These nutrients—particularly eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA)—play critical roles in maintaining cardiovascular health and brain function.

For pregnant and breastfeeding women, fish offers an invaluable advantage: it supports fetal brain development and can mitigate risks associated with stunted growth.

“By consuming the right kind of fish, breastfeeding women can transfer these essential nutrients to their babies,” explains Lea Mfiteyezu, a nutrition expert. She underscores the importance of complementing fish with other protein-rich foods like eggs, beans, and beef, as well as carbohydrates such as rice, bananas, and Irish potatoes, which provide the energy necessary for breast milk production.

But as beneficial as fish may be, caution is necessary. Consuming fish exposed to harmful chemicals like mercury can pose health risks, Mfiteyezu warns. Safe consumption involves adhering to guidelines for sourcing, preparing, and cooking fish to minimize exposure to these contaminants.

Tackling Malnutrition and NCDs:

Rwanda’s battle against stunting and NCDs has made dietary reform a national priority. With 37.9% of children in the western region affected by stunting, the government aims to reduce this rate to 19%. Fish consumption is a critical piece of this strategy and the Ministry of Agriculture and Animal Resources (MINAGRI), along with development partners such as Enabel, the European Union (EU), and the Luxembourg Development Cooperation Agency (LuxDev), among others, are championing fish as a dietary staple.

Rwanda’s per capita fish consumption remains at 2.3 kilograms annually, far below the sub-Saharan average of 6.6 kilograms and the global average of 16.6 kilograms.

To close this gap, Rwanda has ramped up fish production, increasing output from 43,560 tons in 2022 to 46,495 tons in 2023, with ambitious plans to reach 112,000 tons by the end of 2024.

Achieving this target requires significant investment and $16 million has already been allocated to bolster the fish and horticulture farming industries under “KWIHAZA” project funded by the European Union and Luxembourg (10 million euros and 5.5 million euros respectively).