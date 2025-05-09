From 188-square-meter Office Space, ICPAR Unveils New Head Offices

Rwanda’s Institute of Certified Public Accountants (ICPAR) has officially inaugurated its new office building, valued at over Rwf1.5 billion marking a significant achievement in the growth of Rwanda’s accounting profession.

Located in Kacyiru, Kigali, the fully furnished facility was unveiled on May 9, 2025, as part of the closing events of the 8th Africa Congress of Accountants (ACOA). The week-long congress, hosted in Kigali, brought together over 2,000 delegates from around the world.

ICPAR CEO Amin Miramago, CPA, highlighted the institution’s bold decision to construct the new offices despite financial constraints.

Previously operating from a 188-square-meter space at the Career Center building, co-rented with the University of Kigali, the leadership recognized the need for a more befitting headquarters.

“We said back then that even if we get fired, this was the right thing to do,” Miramago said.

Despite economic challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, ICPAR secured a bank loan in 2022 to initiate the project, later supplementing funding through additional loans and internal revenues.

The new building features state-of-the-art facilities, ample workspace, and a dedicated conference and training center.

Miramago emphasized that this development sets a strong foundation for the institution and reinforces trust among partners.

“So, to us really, it was something that we needed to have, to set the right foundation at the right time, so that even the partners we are working with can have the trust in us – that where people really who can get somewhere,” he explained.

Established under Law No. 11/2008 of May 6, 2008, ICPAR is mandated to regulate the accountancy profession in Rwanda. It oversees member admissions, professional standards compliance, investigations, and the delivery of accounting qualifications.

The institution has grown to over 1,200 certified accountants, with more than 40% actively practicing in Rwanda and beyond.

ICPAR President Obadiah R. Biraro, FCPA, described the new office as a symbol of commitment to excellence, professionalism, and leadership in accounting.

He noted that this achievement represents a new chapter in Rwanda’s accountancy sector, driven by the collective vision to establish a permanent home.

“So, today is the such a memorable day and for me it is a day of memory. We have milestones and challenges but we have kept rising and rising,” Biraro said.

During the event, Walid Ben Salah, the incoming President of the Pan-African Federation of Accountants (PAFA), commended Rwanda for successfully hosting ACOA 2025 and reaffirmed support for the continued development of the accounting profession.

Jean Bouquot, President of the International Federation of Accountants (IFAC), likened the new headquarters to a family home that would empower Rwandan accountants to excel despite industry challenges.